Lidl presses on with opening 200 new UK stores as sales boom through the Covid Christmas

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lidl today committed to press on with its rapid expansion plans despite the Covid-19 economic crisis as it reported record takings over Christmas as shoppers splashed out on pink champagne and festive jumpers.

Unlike its UK rivals, the German-owned company did not supply like-for-like sales figures, which strip out the impact on opening new shops, but at 17.8%, its total sales growth will worry the traditional UK players.

The group said it would continue its £1.3 billion investment programme in the UK as it seeks to reach a target of having 1000 stores by 2023. It currently has 800.

Lidl said sales of its upmarket “Deluxe” ranges grew quickly over Christmas, signalling its encroachment on the established players and a diversification away from just being the bargain basement food retailer.

The size of shoppers’ baskets increased by 24.8%, possibly indicating that people were doing fewer shopping trips due to Covid restrictions, but the company put it down to shoppers switching around £35 million of their spend from other supermarkets.

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl GB CEO said: “Despite this Christmas being a difficult time for many across the country, we are pleased to have been able to help our customers enjoy themselves by offering high quality food at the lowest prices on the market. Our record sales and significant basket size growth just demonstrates the strength of the Lidl appeal.”

Lidl stole a march on other retailers by stocking pink prosecco in large volumes earlier, capitalising on a trend to shop earlier for Christmas this year, and drink more.

It ended up selling a million bottles in the four week ending 27 December.

Its Christmas jumper in the Lidl colours of blue, yellow and red sold at a rate of one every minute.

Lidl opened four new stores in December including in Southampton and Nottingham.

Lidl’s owner, The Schwarz Group, has been Europe's largest food retailer since 2014 and generated a turnover of €104.3 billion in 2018.

Story continues

Read More

Lidl to return business rates relief it got during the virus crisis

Lidl to open 30 new stores in London as it launches its 100th today

Security guards drafted in to supermarkets to make shoppers wear masks