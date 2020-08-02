Lidl launches refillable cleaning kit so we can all clean green

Photo credit: Halfpoint Images/Getty

Single-use plastics are a huge problem for the planet, and many supermarkets and brands are now thinking about how to reduce the use of disposable packaging, like bottles and food containers.

According to Plastic Free challenge, we produce roughly 300 million tons of plastic a year and only around 10% of it is recyclable. The rest ends up in landfill, our oceans – and now our bloodstream.

Why? The Plastic Free Challenge says: "Although plastic will not biodegrade (decompose into natural substance like soil,) it will degrade (break down) into tiny particles after many years. In the process of breaking down, it releases toxic chemicals (additives that were used to shape and harden the plastic) which make their way into our food and water supply."

Lidl is doing its bit by helping shoppers clean greener and cut down on single use plastic with the launch of its W5 Ecoclear Starter Kit, a refillable cleaning kit.

In line with Lidl’s commitment to sustainability and making 100% of its packaging recyclable, reusable or refillable, this new refillable and reusable cleaning kit uses 99% less single-use-plastic compared to conventional trigger-bottle cleaning sprays.

The reusable cleaning kit uses dissolvable tabs, which harness the same cleaning power as a whole bottle of traditional cleaning sprays, and 100% recycled bottles to help customers cut down on single-use plastics.

To activate the green-cleaning tabs, you simply fill the reusable bottle with cold water from a tap, add one cleaning tab and let it dissolve, and then spritz the surfaces and areas to clean.

The W5 Ecoclear Starter Kitis £5.99 and includes: 3 trigger-bottles; 2 tabs for glass cleaning; 2 tabs for kitchen cleaning; 2 tabs for bathroom cleaning.

