A Lidl in Knightsbridge? Discount supermarket eyes new central London stores

Could we see a Lidl move in next to Harrods? (Getty Images)

Lidl has published its longlist of possible sites for new shops, with Mayfair, Westminster and Knightsbridge among the possible locations.

The list includes 247 sites in London and the immediately surrounding areas. While every borough was represented, the list did show Lidl’s ambition for another store in central London.

Currently, Lidl’s Totternham Court Road shop is its only location within two-and-a-half miles of Charing Cross. However, the current list includes 31 sites between the boroughs of Kensington & Chelsea, Westminster, Camden, Islington and the City.

That includes the potential for a Lidl store in some of London’s most exclusive postcodes. The discount supermarket is eyeing a site in Knightsbridge, the home of Harrods and Harvey Nicholls, as well as Mayfair and a possible first City Lidl at St. Paul’s or the Barbican.

For a prospective London shop, Lidl is looking for a site of at least 0.8 acres, with proximity to key public transport links.

Lidl will pay a finder’s fee to anyone, including members of the public, who identifies sites where the supermarket ultimately does open a shop.

The new plans come as Lidl has surged in popularity amid soaring food costs. According to data from Kantar, the German-founded chain is the fastest-growing supermarket in the UK.

“The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store,” Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell said.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”

The full longlist of proposed sites in London and near the boundaries of the capital is below:

North West:

1. Abbots Langley

2. Angel

3. Archway

4. Barnet - East Barnet

5. Barnet - Friern Barnet

6. Barnet - High Barnet/Chipping Barnet

7. Barnet - New Barnet

8. Belsize Park

9. Brentford

10. Bushey

11. Caledonian Road

12. Camden

13. Canonbury

14. Chalk Farm

15. Charing Cross/Covent Garden

16. Chelsea

17. Chiswick

18. Clerkenwell

19. Colindale

20. Cricklewood

21. Ealing - Ealing Broadway

22. Ealing - South Ealing

23. Earl’s Court

24. Eastcote

25. Finchley - Finchley Central

26. Finchley - East Finchley

27. Finchley - North Finchley

28. Fulham

29. Golders Green/ Temple Fortune

30. Hampstead

31. Hanworth

32. Harlesden/Stonebridge

33. Harrow - North Harrow

34. Harrow - South Harrow

35. Hendon

36. Highbury

37. Hillingdon

38. Holborn

39. Isleworth

40. Kensal Rise

41. Kensal Town

42. Kensington - Kensington High Street

43. Kensington - South Kensington

44. Kentish Town (relocation)

45. Kenton

46. Kilburn

47. Kings Cross

48. Kingsbury/Queensbury

49. Knightsbridge

50. Marylebone

51. Mill Hill

52. Neasden

53. North Acton/Park Royal

54. Northwood

55. Notting Hill

56. Osterley

57. Paddington/Bayswater

58. Pimlico

59. Radlett

60. Rickmansworth

61. Ruislip

62. Soho/Mayfair

63. Southall (relocation)

64. Swiss Cottage

65. Uxbridge

66. Victoria/Westminster

67. Watford - Garston

68. Watford - North

69. Watford - West/Croxley Green

70. Wealdstone

71. Wembley - Wembley Central

72. Wembley - Wembley Park (relocation)

73. West Drayton

74. West Hampstead

75. West Hounslow

76. Whetstone

77. White City

78. Willesden

North East:

1. Aldgate

2. Aveley/Purfleet

3. Barkingside

4. Bethnal Green

5. Bexley

6. Blackfen

7. Blackhorse Road

8. Bounds Green

9. Bow

10. Broadgate

11. Canning Town

12. Chingford - North

13. Chingford - South

14. Clapton

15. Cockfosters

16. Collier Row

17. Crayford

18. Crouch End

19. Dagenham - East

20. Dagenham - South

21. Dalston

22. Dartford - North

23. Debden

24. Edmonton Green (relocation)

25. Elm Park

26. Enfield

27. Finsbury Park (relocation)

28. Gallows Corner

29. Gants Hill

30. Great Cambridge Road

31. Greenwich

32. Hackney - Central

33. Haggerston

34. Highams Park

35. Highgate

36. Homerton

37. Ilford (relocation)

38. Isle of Dogs

39. Kidbrooke

40. Kingsland

41. Lea Bridge

42. Leyton

43. Leytonstone

44. Manor Park

45. Moorgate/Barbican

46. Muswell Hill

47. North Hornchurch

48. North Romford

49. Northumberland Heath

50. Palmers Green

51. Plaistow

52. Plaistow - South

53. Plumstead

54. Ponders End

55. Rainham

56. Seven Sisters

57. Shooters Hill

58. Shoreditch

59. Sidcup

60. Silvertown

61. South Tottenham

62. Southgate

63. St. Paul’s

64. Stamford Hill

65. Stoke Newington

66. Stratford

67. Tottenham

68. Upminster

69. Walthamstow - Wood Street

70. Wanstead

71. Wapping

72. West Ham

73. West Thamesmead

74. Whipps Cross

75. White Hart Lane

76. Winchmore Hill

77. Woodford

78. Woolwich Road

South: