A Lidl in Knightsbridge? Discount supermarket eyes new central London stores

Daniel O'Boyle
Could we see a Lidl move in next to Harrods? (Getty Images)
Lidl has published its longlist of possible sites for new shops, with Mayfair, Westminster and Knightsbridge among the possible locations.

The list includes 247 sites in London and the immediately surrounding areas. While every borough was represented, the list did show Lidl’s ambition for another store in central London.

Currently, Lidl’s Totternham Court Road shop is its only location within two-and-a-half miles of Charing Cross. However, the current list includes 31 sites between the boroughs of Kensington & Chelsea, Westminster, Camden, Islington and the City.

That includes the potential for a Lidl store in some of London’s most exclusive postcodes. The discount supermarket is eyeing a site in Knightsbridge, the home of Harrods and Harvey Nicholls, as well as Mayfair and a possible first City Lidl at St. Paul’s or the Barbican.

For a prospective London shop, Lidl is looking for a site of at least 0.8 acres, with proximity to key public transport links.

Lidl will pay a finder’s fee to anyone, including members of the public, who identifies sites where the supermarket ultimately does open a shop.

The new plans come as Lidl has surged in popularity amid soaring food costs. According to data from Kantar, the German-founded chain is the fastest-growing supermarket in the UK.

“The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store,” Lidl GB CEO Ryan McDonnell said.

“That’s why our focus is firmly on the future as we continue to grow and invest in our infrastructure, while keeping a lookout for more sites and locations across the country.”

The full longlist of proposed sites in London and near the boundaries of the capital is below:

North West:

  • 1. Abbots Langley

  • 2. Angel

  • 3. Archway

  • 4. Barnet - East Barnet

  • 5. Barnet - Friern Barnet

  • 6. Barnet - High Barnet/Chipping Barnet

  • 7. Barnet - New Barnet

  • 8. Belsize Park

  • 9. Brentford

  • 10. Bushey

  • 11. Caledonian Road

  • 12. Camden

  • 13. Canonbury

  • 14. Chalk Farm

  • 15. Charing Cross/Covent Garden

  • 16. Chelsea

  • 17. Chiswick

  • 18. Clerkenwell

  • 19. Colindale

  • 20. Cricklewood

  • 21. Ealing - Ealing Broadway

  • 22. Ealing - South Ealing

  • 23. Earl’s Court

  • 24. Eastcote

  • 25. Finchley - Finchley Central

  • 26. Finchley - East Finchley

  • 27. Finchley - North Finchley

  • 28. Fulham

  • 29. Golders Green/ Temple Fortune

  • 30. Hampstead

  • 31. Hanworth

  • 32. Harlesden/Stonebridge

  • 33. Harrow - North Harrow

  • 34. Harrow - South Harrow

  • 35. Hendon

  • 36. Highbury

  • 37. Hillingdon

  • 38. Holborn

  • 39. Isleworth

  • 40. Kensal Rise

  • 41. Kensal Town

  • 42. Kensington - Kensington High Street

  • 43. Kensington - South Kensington

  • 44. Kentish Town (relocation)

  • 45. Kenton

  • 46. Kilburn

  • 47. Kings Cross

  • 48. Kingsbury/Queensbury

  • 49. Knightsbridge

  • 50. Marylebone

  • 51. Mill Hill

  • 52. Neasden

  • 53. North Acton/Park Royal

  • 54. Northwood

  • 55. Notting Hill

  • 56. Osterley

  • 57. Paddington/Bayswater

  • 58. Pimlico

  • 59. Radlett

  • 60. Rickmansworth

  • 61. Ruislip

  • 62. Soho/Mayfair

  • 63. Southall (relocation)

  • 64. Swiss Cottage

  • 65. Uxbridge

  • 66. Victoria/Westminster

  • 67. Watford - Garston

  • 68. Watford - North

  • 69. Watford - West/Croxley Green

  • 70. Wealdstone

  • 71. Wembley - Wembley Central

  • 72. Wembley - Wembley Park (relocation)

  • 73. West Drayton

  • 74. West Hampstead

  • 75. West Hounslow

  • 76. Whetstone

  • 77. White City

  • 78. Willesden

North East:

  • 1. Aldgate

  • 2. Aveley/Purfleet

  • 3. Barkingside

  • 4. Bethnal Green

  • 5. Bexley

  • 6. Blackfen

  • 7. Blackhorse Road

  • 8. Bounds Green

  • 9. Bow

  • 10. Broadgate

  • 11. Canning Town

  • 12. Chingford - North

  • 13. Chingford - South

  • 14. Clapton

  • 15. Cockfosters

  • 16. Collier Row

  • 17. Crayford

  • 18. Crouch End

  • 19. Dagenham - East

  • 20. Dagenham - South

  • 21. Dalston

  • 22. Dartford - North

  • 23. Debden

  • 24. Edmonton Green (relocation)

  • 25. Elm Park

  • 26. Enfield

  • 27. Finsbury Park (relocation)

  • 28. Gallows Corner

  • 29. Gants Hill

  • 30. Great Cambridge Road

  • 31. Greenwich

  • 32. Hackney - Central

  • 33. Haggerston

  • 34. Highams Park

  • 35. Highgate

  • 36. Homerton

  • 37. Ilford (relocation)

  • 38. Isle of Dogs

  • 39. Kidbrooke

  • 40. Kingsland

  • 41. Lea Bridge

  • 42. Leyton

  • 43. Leytonstone

  • 44. Manor Park

  • 45. Moorgate/Barbican

  • 46. Muswell Hill

  • 47. North Hornchurch

  • 48. North Romford

  • 49. Northumberland Heath

  • 50. Palmers Green

  • 51. Plaistow

  • 52. Plaistow - South

  • 53. Plumstead

  • 54. Ponders End

  • 55. Rainham

  • 56. Seven Sisters

  • 57. Shooters Hill

  • 58. Shoreditch

  • 59. Sidcup

  • 60. Silvertown

  • 61. South Tottenham

  • 62. Southgate

  • 63. St. Paul’s

  • 64. Stamford Hill

  • 65. Stoke Newington

  • 66. Stratford

  • 67. Tottenham

  • 68. Upminster

  • 69. Walthamstow - Wood Street

  • 70. Wanstead

  • 71. Wapping

  • 72. West Ham

  • 73. West Thamesmead

  • 74. Whipps Cross

  • 75. White Hart Lane

  • 76. Winchmore Hill

  • 77. Woodford

  • 78. Woolwich Road

South:

  • 1. Addiscombe

  • 2. Addlestone

  • 3. Ashtead

  • 4. Balham

  • 5. Banstead

  • 6. Barnes

  • 7. Battersea

  • 8. Beckenham (relocation)

  • 9. Bickley

  • 10. Biggin Hill

  • 11. Brockley

  • 12. Bromley - South

  • 13. Camberwell

  • 14. Carshalton

  • 15. Cheam

  • 16. Chertsey

  • 17. Chessington - East

  • 18. Chessington - North

  • 19. Chislehurst

  • 20. Clapham Common

  • 21. Clapham - North

  • 22. Clapham - Old Town

  • 23. Clapham - South

  • 24. Cobham

  • 25. Coulsdon

  • 26. Deptford - High Street

  • 27. Downham

  • 28. Dulwich

  • 29. Earlsfield

  • 30. East Dulwich

  • 31. East Sheen/Mortlake

  • 32. Elephant & Castle

  • 33. Elmers End

  • 34. Esher

  • 35. Ewell

  • 36. Forest Hill

  • 37. Grove Park

  • 38. Ham/Kingston - North

  • 39. Hampton/Hampton Hill

  • 40. Hayes

  • 41. Herne Hill

  • 42. Kingston - Town Centre

  • 43. Lee

  • 44. Lewisham - High Street

  • 45. Lewisham - North

  • 46. London Bridge/Borough

  • 47. Lower Morden

  • 48. Molesey

  • 49. New Cross

  • 50. Nine Elms

  • 51. North Bellingham

  • 52. North Bermondsey

  • 53. North Cheam

  • 54. North Sheen/Kew

  • 55. Orpington

  • 56. Peckham - Rye Lane

  • 57. Penge

  • 58. Petts Wood

  • 59. Purley

  • 60. Raynes Park

  • 61. Richmond - Town Centre

  • 62. Roehampton

  • 63. Selsdon

  • 64. Shepperton

  • 65. Shirley

  • 66. South Norwood

  • 67. Southfields

  • 68. Staines - West

  • 69. Streatham Hill

  • 70. Sunbury

  • 71. Surbiton

  • 72. Sutton

  • 73. Swanley

  • 74. Sydenham (relocation)

  • 75. Tadworth

  • 76. Teddington

  • 77. Thames Ditton

  • 78. Tolworth

  • 79. Tulse Hill

  • 80. Twickenham

  • 81. Vauxhall

  • 82. Walton-on-Thames

  • 83. Wandsworth

  • 84. Wandsworth - York Road

  • 85. Waterloo

  • 86. West Norwood

  • 87. Weybridge

  • 88. Whyteleafe/Kenley

  • 89. Wimbledon

  • 90. Wimbledon Chase

  • 91. Worcester Park