Lidl commits to 100% free range eggs by end of 2024

Lidl has also staked a claim to be the best paying supermarket in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Supermarket discounter Lidl has committed to stocking only 100% free range eggs by the end of 2024 in a move that it said would reinforce the retailer’s “commitment to the welfare and conditions” in which hens are housed.

Martin Kottbauer, chief trading officer at Lidl, said: “We know that, in addition to the taste, the welfare and conditions in which hens are housed is important to our customers.”

“As part of its commitment to championing British produce, 100% of Lidl GB’s fresh shell eggs are sourced from British suppliers and are produced under the British Lion Mark.”

The initiative – that Lidl said is the the first from a discounter in Britain - will support the supermarket’s existing pledge to work with suppliers to phase out the sale of eggs from caged hens in stores by 2025.

It also means that, by the end of 2024, all of Lidl GB’s fresh shell eggs will also be RSPCA Assured.

Kottbauer added: “As the supermarket transitions to selling only free range eggs it is working closely with its egg suppliers and has introduced longer-term contracts to help ensure that they have security and certainty needed to invest for the future.”

At the end of last month, Lidl became the highest paying supermarket in Britain after it announced pay rises for all its store and warehouse employees.

Entry-level hourly pay rates at the retailer have increased to £11.95 from £11.30 in London, while wages have risen to £10.90 from £10.10 across the rest of the UK. Those working nightshifts will receive a £3 per hour premium instead of the usual £2 per hour.