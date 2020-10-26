LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announces that intratumoral injection of NZ-TLR9, NanoZolid (NZ) formulation of a Toll-Like Receptor 9 (TLR9), results in strong antitumoral efficacy combined with prominent antitumoral immune responses in mouse tumor models. NZ-TLR9 forms an intratumoral depot which releases the TLR9 agonist for least 6 weeks and thus minimizes the need for repeated injections. Furthermore, we have identified both intratumoral- and plasma biomarkers needed to measure the activity of NZ-TLR9 in clinical trials.

LIDDS has completed a preclinical data package using a TLR9 agonist formulated with NanoZolid®(NZ-TLR9) showing that a single NZ-TLR9 injection is reducing tumor growth and improves the survival of mice, with increase of intratumoral cytotoxic T- cells and activated dendritic cells. The TLR9 agonist is released during at least 6 weeks with equal in vivo efficacy which minimizes the need for repeated injections, which are needed when using standard formulated TLR9 agonists. In addition, the study also identified plasma biomarkers which are suitable to measure the biological activity of NZ-TLR9 in coming clinical trial.

-I’m really happy to see our convincing preclinical data package with NanoZolid formulated TLR9, especially the six weeks of controlled release with strong anti-tumor effect. The results indicate that NanoZolid technology®, with controlled and sustained drug release, can be used to treat deep lying cancer tumors. These tumors are not suitable to be treated with standard TLR9 due to the necessity of weekly injections. The planning for a Phase I study treating solid tumors with intratumoral NZ-TLR9 is ongoing and we plan to start the study towards the second half of 2021, commented Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

About TLRs and TLR9

Toll-like receptors (TLRs) are key targets in the search for new treatments against cancer. TLRs are expressed on various immune cells, including dendritic cells, and upon activation they initiate the body’s immune response. TLR9 activation leads to an immunologically active tumor environment with recruitment of the cytotoxic T cells which are necessary for an antitumor response in immunotherapy. Thus, TLR9 agonists can convert immunologically “cold” tumors to immunologically “hot” tumors. The most promising target cancers for the TLR9 project are head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, sarcomas and lymphomas. These malignancies are diagnosed in around 2 million patients each year. The market for TLR agonists is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the coming years.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents.




