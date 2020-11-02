Global Lidar Market Anticipated to Reach $2,181. 6 Million by 2025. Market Report Coverage - Lidar. Market Segmentation. • Application Type – Engineering and Planning, Architecture and Archaeology, Mining, Agriculture, Forestry and Environment, Automotive, Industrial Safety and Automation, Atmosphere, Transportation, Crowd Management and Security, Others.

New York, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lidar Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Lidar Applications, Product Types, Market Competition, Emerging Opportunities, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982084/?utm_source=GNW

• Product Type – Mechanical and Solid-State Lidar

• Range- Long-Range and Short-Range Lidar

• Deployment- Airborne and Terrestrial Lidar



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) – Australia and New Zealand, South East Asia, South Korea, Japan, and Rest-of-APJ

• U.K.

• China

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Adoption of Lidars in Automotive Applications

• Increasing Adoption of Lidars in Construction Applications

• Superior Performance of Lidar Over Other Sensors



Market Challenges



• Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

• Inaccurate Output in Adverse Weather Conditions

• High Cost of Lidar



Market Opportunities



• Growing Market Share for Solid State Lidar to Create Greater Opportunities for Players in its Ecosystem

• High Potential for Technical Innovation for Cost Reduction



Key Companies Profiled



Benewake Co. Ltd., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Phantom Intelligence Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Analog Photonics LLC, Beijing Surestar Technology, YellowScan, SICK AG, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the lidar market?

• How are lidar manufacturers, automotive OEMs, regulatory bodies, and tier-1 manufacturers, among others entering the market?

• What is the role of governments in the changing landscape of the lidar industry?

• Which lidar technology is expected to lead the lidar market by 2025?

• What was the market value of the leading regional markets, their segments, and sub-segments in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the lidar market?



Market Overview



Owing to the impending need for better mapping and surveying techniques, there is a considerable push from governments and regulatory bodies toward developing and installing lidar sensors. By leveraging lidar sensors, entities enhance their product quality and production, along with avoiding catastrophic failures and high production costs.



The global lidar market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, value and volume estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the lidar market in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The Global Lidar Market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, range, deployment, region, and country.



The global lidar market, based on product type, has been segmented into mechanical and solid-state lidar. The mechanical segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global lidar market.



The global lidar market, by application, has been segmented into automotive, mining, agriculture, engineering and planning, and transportation, among others. The engineering and planning segment dominated the global lidar market in 2019 in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on the region, the global lidar market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.



Competitive Landscape



The global lidar market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Product launch has been the most preferred strategy among all these strategies adopted in the lidar market.Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Benewake Co.



Ltd., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., LeddarTech Inc., Phantom Intelligence Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Analog Photonics LLC, Beijing Surestar Technology, YellowScan, SICK AG, Hexagon AB, and Trimble Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia and New Zealand

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific-and-Japan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982084/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



