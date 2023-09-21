Use The Lid Of Your McDonald's McFlurry As A Convenient Sauce Holder

McFlurry and Happy Meal - Bloomberg/Getty Images

Eating while driving should always be approached cautiously, but it's not uncommon to enjoy a meal in your vehicle at a rest stop or while on a quick break from work. A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, features an ingenious method for keeping your dipping sauce stable and secure after hitting up the Golden Arches for lunch. You'll also need to order a McFlurry along with your meal, as the lid of the beloved treat serves a very important purpose.

Simply place the McFlurry in the cupholder and nestle the sauce pack into the lid opening at the top. Now you can dip your nuggets to your heart's content without concerns about spillage. The hack was so inventive that it even caught the eye of McDonald's, which commented, "Thanks for swinging by today, Erica! Enjoy!" While this fun fast-food hack is a bona fide success, not all of them can be winners. Take, for instance, the curious tip from a McDonald's customer in England who confused social media with their odd usage of McFlurry lids.

A Questionable McFlurry Hack From Across The Pond

Fast food restaurants typically feature different menu items depending on the country where they're located. They can also feature different packaging, which is the case with the McFlurry. In England, McFlurry lids are constructed from white plastic with a hole in the middle and instructions to remove the lid prior to eating (whereas the American version allows you to dip your spoon into the opening). According to one Redditor, this configuration is ideal for holding ketchup.

Except that it's not. As pointed out by one eagle-eyed commenter, "Isn't there a hole in the middle? So basically your sauce is on the table?" To which the poster replies, "At least it stops it falling over!!" Another person added, "You're supposed to open up those ketchup containers to make it a bigger dish," referring to how modern ketchup packets can be used for dipping when you open them a certain way. The puzzling post raised more questions than answers, and it's possible that the poster was engaging in some mild trollery. Another McFlurry-based hack is far more enticing and monumentally less confusing.

How To Turn Your McFlurry Into An Affogato

An affogato is a delicious dessert consisting of ice cream and espresso. This Italian creation, which translates to "drowned" in English, is made by pouring a hot espresso shot over cold vanilla ice cream. While it might seem a touch too fancy for your average McDonald's order, TikTok shows how you can easily request an affogato from the chain when you order a McFlurry. Keep in mind that McDonald's doesn't do espresso shots in the traditional sense, but they do serve espresso-based Americanos. Depending on the location, you may be able to procure an espresso shot, but if not, simply order a small Americano (which consists of espresso and hot water).

Upon receiving your McFlurry and espresso, pour the coffee beverage over the ice cream and watch as the hot espresso melts the ice cream for a delicious blend of flavors. Just be careful when pouring, as McDonald's coffee can be very hot and you don't want to accidentally burn yourself. Who knew the simple McFlurry could be used in so many different ways?

