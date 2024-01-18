Lichter Grossman Gets New Name, Adds Two Partners To Law Firm Masthead

One of Hollywood’s best known boutique law firms is undergoing a touch up, in more ways than one.

Founded in 1992, Lichter Grossman will now officially be known as Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark.

The name change comes as the transactional firm that includes clients such as Viola Davis, Juno Temple, George Clooney, Connie Nielsen, Michael Cera, Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins, and Steven Soderbergh has promoted two of its own. Melissa Rogal and Jonathan Shikora join the masthead.

“We are overjoyed that Melissa and Jonathan are adding their names to our door,” managing partner Jamie Feldman told Deadline today. “In addition to being stellar lawyers and passionate advocates for their clients, they are widely respected as innovative dealmakers and as leaders in the entertainment law community,” Feldman added of the duo. They have contributed immeasurably to our firm’s growth and reputation over the years, and we could not be more excited to begin this next chapter together.”

“I’m honored and grateful to be included alongside such an exceptional group of attorneys, and I’m proud to be part of a team with an unwavering commitment to our clients’ success,” Rogal stated Thursday. “I am excited about the future of our firm and am extremely proud and appreciative to add my name to the letterhead alongside such an esteemed group of lawyers,” noted Shikora.

Already a partner at the newly minted LGNFRS&C, Rogel is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the NYU School of Law. Also a partner at the firm for many years, Shikora is undergraduate and law school alumnus of the University of Wisconsin. The two of them work with a wide swath of creators and talent in the TV, film and new media industries.

