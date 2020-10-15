The Licensed Football Merchandise Market is expected to grow by $ 65.29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

Licensed football merchandise market in Italy 2020-2024. The analyst has been monitoring the licensed football merchandise market in Italy and it is poised to grow by $ 65. 29 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Italy market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product promotion through endorsements, , and growing focus of vendors on offering advanced products. In addition, Product promotion through endorsements is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The licensed football merchandise market in Italy market analysis includes product segment and distribution channel segment



The licensed football merchandise market in Italy is segmented as below:

By Product

• Apparel and footwear

• Accessories

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing number of partnership agreements between merchandisers and clubs as one of the prime reasons driving the licensed football merchandise market in Italy growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our licensed football merchandise market in Italy covers the following areas:

• Licensed football merchandise market in Italy sizing

• Licensed football merchandise market in Italy forecast

• Licensed football merchandise market in Italy industry analysis





