Libya floods: Families' heartbreak as rescuers search for survivors

MONTREAL — Even as inflation continues to rankle consumers, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says the launch of a new $5 price point has been "well accepted" by shoppers. Neil Rossy insisted Wednesday that customers' willingness to pay a bit more for items stems from his company's careful timing around increases and focus on ensuring any higher price points are still driving "great relative value." "We don't like to add price points until we really feel pressured," he said on a call with analyst
The number of deaths in the Libyan city of Derna could range from 18,000 to 20,000 following catastrophic flooding, according to the city's mayor. It came as the King sent a letter of condolence to the chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed al-Menfi. Earlier on Wednesday, the UK government announced an initial aid package worth up to £1m to meet the immediate needs of those affected by the catastrophic flooding in Derna.
VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man who is suing the RCMP claims he walked naked out of his shower to find a female uniformed Mountie standing in his bedroom. Kirk Forbes said the encounter in his Coquitlam home in June 2022 left him "shocked, confused and embarrassed." "I felt violated in my own home," he said in an interview Wednesday. "That's my safe place. It should always be that way." Mounties said in a news release issued Tuesday that the officers entered the home when they found that it a
Video showed U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver after she was accused of causing a disturbance during the show. Boebert was accused of “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance” during the September 10 performance at Buell Theatre, according to an incident report, and was eventually escorted out of the theater, the video showed. According to the incident report, ushers first attempted to inform Boebert of several complaints from other people in attendance for allegedly causing a disturbance. The footage was obtained by Scripps News and Denver7.
A man and woman have been sentenced for their roles in the killing of a young mother of three from Athabasca, Alta.In April 2019, 25-year-old Nature Duperron was robbed and kidnapped by a group of people in Edmonton. Pinned to the floor of a truck, she was driven hundreds of kilometres west of the city. She was forcibly injected with fentanyl before being left to die outside of Hinton, Alta."These were brutal and senseless crimes amounting to a prolonged torture of an innocent victim who thought
A convicted murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison two weeks ago snatched a rifle from the garage of a homeowner, who then opened fire on him as he fled, authorities said on Tuesday, as police searched the nearby wooded hills for the fugitive. Hundreds of state and local police along with federal agents have joined a manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante that began Aug. 31, when the 34-year-old Brazilian broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles (50 km) west of Philadelphia. Overnight, Cavalcante entered a garage in Chester County, where he grabbed a 22-caliber rifle before he fled as the homeowner fired several shots at him with a pistol, said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens during a Tuesday news briefing.
TORONTO — The British army says one of its soldiers has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto. Toronto police said earlier this week that they charged Craig Gibson, of the United Kingdom, with second-degree murder in the death of a 38-year-old man in downtown Toronto. In response to questions about the suspect, a British army spokesman confirmed that a British soldier was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto. Toronto police say they responded to call
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — People in a Newfoundland town are grieving the deaths of two fishermen while anxiously awaiting news about a third missing after a small boat sank off the community's coast Tuesday. Bob Traverse, mayor of Fleur de Lys, N.L., said Wednesday the town hall will be opened as a meeting spot for residents to gather and support each other. Some people had already arrived at the local church earlier in the morning to wait for news, he said. "Search and rescue and the helicopters are s
Crown prosecutors continued to play hours of video during the seventh day of trial for Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, organizers of the self-described "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa who are facing criminal charges for the role they played in the 2022 protests.But the recordings are not being submitted as evidence right now because the judge overseeing the matter has yet to determine if Crown prosecutors will be able to rely on them and other evidence pulled from social media to build their case. Lich