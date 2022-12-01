Libsyn Unveils November 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service' platform, announces its November 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"Advertisers are seeing a steady climb in podcast reach and the frequency among the highly engaged people that are listening. Amidst current economic headwinds and social media brand safety concerns, protecting and maximizing ad investments has become top-of-mind for brands. Podcasting is rising to the challenge by meeting marketers' needs for stable returns," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "From creative ideation and precision targeting to campaign management and execution, AdvertiseCast is helping to create an effective, safe, and suitable environment for advertisers to tap the power of podcasting."

The AdvertiseCast November 2022 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of over 3,000 shows, including more than 225 exclusive podcasts.

For November 2022, the average CPM rate was $24.76 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is slightly up compared to last month (October 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.98) and has increased year-over-year (November 2021 avg. CPM rate: $23.21) by just over 6%.

The three highest CPM categories in November based on delivered advertising were:

Kids & Family: $28

Science: $27

Technology and Health & Fitness: $26

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, TV, and News, which averaged in the low twenties in November.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts globally. Libsyn's dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, AdvertiseCast; Munich-based podcast ad tech company, Julep Media; podcast membership platform, Glow; and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

Media Contacts:

Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co+ nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.





