Libsyn Unveils March 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its March 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"New research indicates that podcast and online audio listenership reached record highs in early 2023 - and podcast advertising spending is expected to reach upwards of $3 billion this year. The growth drivers combined with new advertising capabilities are attracting more creators, publishers, and brands to the medium," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "As we turn up the dial on the availability of automation and advanced targeting and measurement solutions, AdvertiseCast is well positioned to lead the industry into the next contextually relevant, cookieless ad era."

The AdvertiseCast March 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of over 2,900 shows, including more than 225 exclusive podcasts.

For March 2023, the average CPM rate was $22.19 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is relatively flat compared to last month (February 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.02) and has decreased year-over-year (March 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.35).

The three highest CPM categories in March based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $26

Education: $25

Business: $24

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Games & Hobbies, and Arts, which averaged around the low twenties in March.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.





