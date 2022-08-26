Libsyn Debuts Automatic Ads Solution and Surpasses $50M in Advertising Earnings for Podcasters

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") announced that the Company has surpassed generating $50 million in advertising earnings for podcasters and has completed a new Automatic Advertising Solution to assist publishers with generating programmatic advertising revenues.

"As the industry pioneer, Libsyn has provided the industry's first podcast hosting platform and has continued to invest in industry-leading hosting and monetization tools to help podcasters thrive," said Brad Tirpak, CEO of Libsyn. "We have successfully connected thousands of podcasters to over a thousand advertisers. I am proud of the team for reaching the $50 million milestone."

"Libsyn's AdvertiseCast is the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters and has successfully scaled host read advertisements for a full spectrum of brands," continued Dave Hanley, the company's Chief Revenue Officer. "AdvertiseCast makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Generating over $50 million for podcasters is just the first step - and the Company has added our Auto Ads solution and will continue to invest in ad-tech innovation to help podcasters generate additional revenues."

Sees Strong Demand for Automatic Ads Solutions via Closed Beta

In May, Libsyn and AdvertiseCast introduced new programmatic capabilities with its Auto Ads solution via a closed beta for podcasts hosted on Libsyn. The platform is already achieving scale despite the limited release, with more than 30 million monthly impressions being filled by advertising demand partners currently. The automated podcast ad solution allows for contextual relevance, buying efficiency, and dynamic insertion of ads in real time, allowing advertisers to reach high-value audiences with relevant messages. Ad spots can be placed in mid-roll, pre-roll, and post-roll locations, and podcasters are provided with tools to strategically locate ad markers in order to optimize listener experience. The Auto Ads solution leverages a network of several advertising demand partners in order to help Libsyn-hosted podcasts maximize their earning potential.

Podcasters are provided with an opportunity to create a revenue stream from their podcast with little to no additional effort. More importantly, this solution allows them to earn revenue from their full back catalog of historical episodes.

This programmatic solution is a supplement for shows who run host-reads today or a standalone option for shows who don't want to do host-reads or don't reach the size threshold for host-reads. The program optimizes fill-rates and CPMs in order to maximize earning potential for podcasters.

At Podcast Movement 2022, Libsyn will be inviting customers to enroll to participate in its expanded beta program for its Auto Ads solution. Those interested in participating can submit an application here.

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts around the world. Libsyn's dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include podcast creation platform, Libsyn Studio; Glow; web hosting platform, Pair Networks; and Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

