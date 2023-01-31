Libsyn Announces Partnership with YouTube to Deliver Real-Time Metrics for Podcast Advertisers

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced a data integration partnership with YouTube for podcasters. Specifically, Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, is now connected with YouTube, the fastest-growing podcast listening platform, to feed real-time, IAB-compliant data into its marketplace. This connection enables Libsyn podcasters, brands, and advertisers to gain streamlined access to accurate insights on podcast downloads from YouTube.

Video podcasts are on the rise with nearly six in ten (57%) listeners saying they prefer podcasts with video, according to a recent Signal Hill Insights study. YouTube is one of the most popular platforms for podcasts, with a vast global audience of over two billion active users. Publishing in multi-format (audio and video) and multi-channel (podcast and YouTube) helps podcasters expand their reach and build their community while increasing monetization opportunities. The multi-format and multi-channel approach is also opening a number of opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged and diverse audiences.

"Podcasters are increasingly uploading their shows to YouTube as both a distribution and marketing channel and AdvertiseCast is continuing to offer richer data and insights on campaign performance for brand partners," said Anthony Savelli, SVP of Sales for AdvertiseCast. "YouTube is one of the most popular podcast listening platforms in the U.S. and usage share has steadily grown from 14% in 2019 to 24.2% in 2022. Libsyn was the first hosting company to support publishing podcasts to YouTube and this data integration furthers our commitment to the multi-channel approach and will provide better transparency to brands and advertisers."

In addition to bringing IAB-compliant data into the AdvertiseCast marketplace, Libsyn has also made improvements to the workflow for publishing podcasts to YouTube. IAB-complaint stats for YouTube are also available to podcasters hosting on the Libsyn platform that have not yet chosen to monetize through the AdvertiseCast marketplace.

Story continues

The companies anticipate further announcements to help podcasters improve and expand reach and assist advertisers with improved transparency into the value of podcasting.

Liberated Syndication, Inc., Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows with 5.8 million podcast episodes and delivered over 6 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

Media Contacts:

Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co+ nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737427/Libsyn-Announces-Partnership-with-YouTube-to-Deliver-Real-Time-Metrics-for-Podcast-Advertisers



