Libsyn AdvertiseCast Signs Exclusive Partnership with Highly Anticipated Debut of Not Even Mad Podcast

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Liberated Syndication Inc.("Libsyn"), the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service' platform, today announced an exclusive advertising partnership between Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, and Not Even Mad, a new political roundtable podcast with co-hosts Mike Pesca (The Gist), Virginia Heffernan (Trumpcast, Wired), and Jamie Kirchick (Tablet, Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington).

Not Even Mad is a weekly one-hour podcast dedicated to joyful disagreement. Approaching the news from distinctly different points on the political spectrum, the three co-hosts wear their ideologies loosely and are just as likely to disagree with established doctrine as with each other. Mike Pesca conceived this podcast as a remedy to other news and opinion shows that offer only agreeable dialogue among hosts and guests. There are no shows which offer well-rounded, informed discussions among an established set of panelists who express multiple viewpoints, allowing the listener to identify the strongest arguments as they're being battle-tested.

"We're thrilled to be the exclusive ad sales representative for Mike Pesca's new endeavor, which brings together a fresh and diverse perspective to political news shows," said Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations and CIO at Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "We look forward to introducing and bringing valuable opportunities for advertisers to the debut of this highly anticipated political podcast."

"Libsyn's AdvertiseCast brings an established track record of success with expansive advertiser relationships, proven ad formats and innovative ad tools that will enable us to grow and scale our new show," said Mike Pesca, co-host of Not Even Mad.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators.

For more information or to advertise on the Not Even Mad podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading ‘Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts globally. Libsyn's dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters, AdvertiseCast; Munich-based podcast ad tech company, Julep Media; podcast membership platform, Glow; and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

