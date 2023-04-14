'LIB's Micah Shared Her Thoughts On *That* Awkward Altar Situation

Netflix

Netflix's mega-popular reality dating show, Love Is Blind, is back with perhaps its most jaw-dropping season yet. The season 4 finale dropped on April 14, and if you’re looking for drama, love, and hilarious made-for-TV moments, you’re going to want to carve out some extra time for a proper binge-watch this weekend.

In case you haven’t watched any of the previous season (and if not—what are you doing!?), the show asks the question: is love really blind? Thirty singles, this time hailing from the Seattle area, enter dating “pods” where they open up their hearts, minds and souls to a potential life partner in a different pod.

Here's the catch: They aren't allowed to see what the other person looks like unless they fall in love and decide to get engaged in the pods, sight unseen. This is truly the stuff made of reality television fans' dreams.

During season 4, the show follows five main couples who make it out of the pods, but only four make it down the aisle. And one couple that has certainly captured attention in the latest season is Micah Lussier, a 27-year-old marketing manager, and Paul Peden, a 29-year-old environmental scientist. If you're curious to know if these two made it work IRL, you're *definitely* not alone. So, let's get into it:

What has happened during season 4 so far?

Over the course of their pod dates, these two have what Micah calls a “slow burn." And while some viewers might see this as a lack of chemistry, these two prove that they really are in it for the long haul.

In one sweet scene, Micah tells Paul he has the same name as her father. (Fun fact: Paul’s father and grandfather also share the same name.) Then, they bond over their shared love of Italy, and Paul jokes that they will go to Positano for their honeymoon. Sounds like a match made in pasta heaven to me!

But things really start to heat up when Micah tells Paul she likes to romanticize her life. He says they are “literally on the same page with that” and that he is “so attracted to that.”

Micah and Paul decided to dump their other potential matches for each other.

The lovebirds are definitely popular among the other contestants in the pod squad. Paul also hits it off with Amber, a 32-year-old flight attendant. And Micah really connects with Kwame, a 33-year-old sales development manager, who ultimately ends up with a different contestant, Chelsea, a 31-year-old speech language pathologist.

In episode 1, Micah tells Kwame that he is one of her top guys, and he literally says that he would propose early to lock her down. This is important to note because it'll circle back around when these two meet IRL in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Paul gets super deep with Amber, and they even have a Mardi Gras-themed blind date.

Ultimately, though, Paul and Micah have a major moment in the pods where they decide to go all in with each other, despite their other prospects. They agree to break up with the other people they are dating, which leads to a lot of heartbreak and tears.

They get engaged.

After their respective "breakups," Micah and Paul get engaged in the pods. Our guy Paul prepares a speech, where he compares Micah to the warmth of the sun, and it is truly a sweet moment. When they finally get to meet each other in person, the big reveal goes well, and they definitely seem to have good physical attraction to each other.

Next up? A romantic trip to Mexico where the newly engaged couples try out their physical chemistry...and also meet their other potential matches.

Things aren’t great in Mexico.

Micah and Paul get into some trouble in paradise. When all of the couples get together to meet for the first time, it becomes clear that both Micah and Paul have their eyes on other people from the pods. For starters, Micah and Kwame have a pretty flirty conversation. But this is nothing new to the franchise (must I remind you of Shaina and Shayne, and Mallory and Jarette from season 2).

Micah literally tells Kwame she loves him at one point, and all that tension comes to a head after Micah asks Kwame for tequila shots, cheers-ing to a failed proposal. This joke (obviously) does not go over well, and Chelsea, who is engaged to Kwame, storms out of the party.

Meanwhile, Paul gets flirty with Irina, and then wonders aloud to Zack if he should have gone for Amber. Irina calls Paul sexy and tells the gals she's having second thoughts about choosing Zack over Paul.

Next, Micah and Paul go on an ATV excursion that, despite some kissing and romantic music from Netflix, feels incredibly awkward and is quite difficult to watch. It's safe to say that by the time the couples leave Mexico, things are not looking great for these two.

Paul says "no" at the altar.

As Micah stands at the altar with Paul, the officiant asks for her answer, and she defers to Paul. After a long pause, Paul said “I love you, but…” and the rest was history. Micah rushed back down the aisle with tears in her eyes.

They don't end up getting married at the end.

Are they still together?

Nope. Despite all those "I love yous," these two are not together right now.

When asked if they still talk, Micah tells WH that “there was a lot to talk about, a lot to work through,” and that they “both have a lot left in our journey, separately, maybe together.” TLDR, Micah says to stay tuned on her relationship status with Paul post-wedding.

One thing is clear, however. She is currently not dating anyone, and has no plans to go on another dating show. “Right now, I'm just working on myself and who knows what the future holds,” she tells WH. “I'm definitely single, so maybe I need something else to help me find my person.”

Stay tuned for more updates as the next batch of episodes drop on Netflix.

