Library pantry looks to help those in need

Next Tuesday will be Giving Tuesday, and the Grande Prairie Public Library (GPPL) hopes residents will donate to the Little Free Pantry.

The Little Free Pantry offers those who need non-perishable food items and hygiene items.

“On Tuesday, Nov. 29, we ask that donors consider the GPPL and, more importantly, the Little Free Pantry,” says Tara Wiebe, head of customer services at GPPL.

“We do serve groups such as the homeless, but there are others who use the pantry,” she said. “Families who need to supplement their children’s lunches, seniors on a fixed income and teens that rely on the pantry.”

The GPPL says the shelves of the pantry are replenished daily to meet the needs of the community.

Wiebe says a donation of $2,000 will fund the pantry for two months.

“The Little Free Pantry operates entirely by community support, and we hope donations from Giving Tuesday will provide additional months of funding.”

The GPPL has operated the Free Little Pantry since 2020.

In 2021, the GPPL received $3.271 in donations to the pantry.

The library says people can also donate online at canadahelps.org/en/giv3/19765.

