Is Your Library Lacking? Here’s the Secret to Making It World-Class

When it comes to recommending books, my friend Sadie Stein has a perfect record. From the pitch-black melancholia of Alfred Hayes’s In Love to the fast-talking sardonic humor of Iris Owens’s After Claude, she knows not only what makes a good book, but more important, what makes a good book for me. This is her gift. And now she’s putting it to use with a new venture called S.O.S. Libraries, a company she has cofounded with her husband to build libraries. Her methodology for assembling and displaying books on behalf of clients is layered and takes time, and if ever there were a hole in the market, she’s found it—after all, personal libraries are making quite a comeback in the age of COVID-19. Here, Stein explains the need she’s looking to fill.



ELLE Decor: What is the S.O.S. Libraries elevator pitch?

Sadie Stein: We are personal book shoppers. We work with individuals, with decorators, with hotels, with restaurants—with anyone who wants help finding the right books. We can fill a whole room from scratch, offer three books for your nightstand, or find the perfect book for an impossible-to-buy-for friend.

ED: How did you come up with the idea?

SS: It happened very organically, and then all at once. All my life I’ve been a recommender and a lender and a book giver. I love to share my enthusiasms and match friends to the perfect books. One day a decorator friend asked me to supply just the right books for a client’s guest room, then another friend wanted to thank a generous host with the perfect 100 books for his surf shack.

ED: I suspect libraries have been top of mind for you since you wrote a book about them last year.

SS: Yes, I wrote the text for Bibliostyle (Clarkson Potter), with Nina Freudenberger and the photographer Shade Degges. We had the chance to visit several dozen of the world’s most remarkable private libraries. It got me thinking, What is a library? In a world where everything’s available but the choice can be overwhelming, how do you begin building one?

ED: And Sarah McNally, the founder of McNally Jackson Books, played a role as well?

SS: Sarah asked my husband and me to curate a section of secondhand books for her stores in Brooklyn and the South Street Seaport in Manhattan. When the virus came and no one could visit our beautiful Old and Rare Room, I thought, Why not bring the room to them?

