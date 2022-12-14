Library Crafts Up Some Christmas Fun

It was a busy afternoon at the Swan Hills Municipal Library on Saturday during the annual Christmas Family Craft Day. Friendly library staff members were happy to assist the steady flow of families in assembling their Christmas creations. Two craft stations were on the go with supplies and decorations for making Christmas tree ornaments and paper garlands. Participants could also enjoy other fun activities, such as some of the large games and the puppet theatre.

Santa Claus made a special trip back to the hills to join in the fun. Santa partnered with HumbleBee Photography to offer Santa photos, with all of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Library. A constant stream of children and youth kept them on their toes throughout the event.

All in all, it was a great way to get into the holiday spirit on a Saturday afternoon.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette