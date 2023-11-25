Libraries begin coat donation and pick-up scheme

Jean Hughes donated a coat to St Budeaux library's collection

Plymouth libraries have launched a "donate a coat" scheme in four locations across the city.

Following a successful trial period last year, libraries are collecting donated coats from the public before the items are anonymously redistributed to those who need them.

Libraries in St Budeaux, Southway, Plymstock and Plympton are welcoming donations.

Anyone in need of a coat could pick one up for free from the libraries, along with a free Christmas card and book, with no questions asked, organisers said.

Jean Hughes, a resident from St Budeaux, said she shared the donation idea with all her friends, and suggested everyone should support it if they could.

"I come regularly to this library and they were telling me the scheme, so I went looking for some clothes at home to donate.

"I think this is a brilliant idea. I wish I'd have thought of the idea myself because so many people are in dire need right now."

Plymouth Libraries successfully trialled the scheme in Plympton last year

Alex Rawling, manager at Plymouth Libraries, said the response from the public had been "absolutely fantastic".

He said: "We have had so many coats that we've had to get extra rails, and the public have been very complimentary on the whole scheme.

"We've left it anonymous so anyone who wants to take a coat can.

"But when we do get to see and speak to them, they are very grateful."

