Libra Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

Meghan Rose
·7 min read

Are you ready to find out what’s in store for 2022, dear Libra? Your monthly tarotscope—or tarot horoscope, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Just remind yourself that energetic change can be a good thing—it simply allows you to ascend into a new chapter of your life. The question is: Can you show up more authentically and patiently for yourself?

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in the year ahead with your monthly tarot horoscope, Libra. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

The Tower: Dear Libra, now is the jumping off point. You are ready to finally let go of the period of time where you felt unworthy. If you do not jump soon, you will miss this opportunity—but do not let fear stall you from making the right choice for your future self. Making this choice is going to close the door to your old chapter fully. One of the people in your inner circle has reached their expiration date, and it’s your job to remove yourself from the dynamic. Libra, I know that conflict and confrontation is not your favorite pastime, so I will give you a pass and say that this can be done slowly and silently. Not everyone deserves an explanation for your absence, and you will learn why in May. Your energy is very valuable, and it’s time that you start to treat it this way!

Some of the most beautiful moments of the year are going to happen for you in May, but they may seem like inconveniences at first. This could be a change of plans, cancellations, or endings that seem negative at first but end up being filled with positive memories. Make the best out of a bad situation, and I promise you that what you want will be right around the corner of letting go of your expectations and learning to dance in the rain.

April 2022

Knight of Swords: The month of April is mostly taken up by Aries energy, which opposes Libra’s naturally balanced and harmonious self. This could feel abrupt and even unsettling at the beginning of the month until you find your carefully calibrated footing. However, we will end April in your fellow Venus-ruled energy of Taurus. Expect the unexpected this month—you will be learning the value of temporary things. Not everyone, or everything, is meant to stick around forever. The point of life is to enjoy it while it’s happening to you! Some of you may go on a last-minute trip, get asked to attend a live performance or event, find a new client or work opportunity, or even go on a few fun dates. But as I mentioned, the test here will be how present you can be while they’re taking place. Don’t get caught up in trying to control the outcome. You are the hero of your own story; if you continue to give your power away to someone else, expecting them to be your savior, you will miss the embrace of how capable you were all along of saving yourself.

Try to avoid escapism in April; this may show up in the form of video games, excessive TV watching, overworking, or doomscrolling on your phone. Put the distraction down and get yourself immersed in the present moment. Take time outdoors, spend some time meditating—even giving time to volunteering or to spend with children and pets could help you rediscover what life is all about. You don’t need to document every small moment. Your next great idea is going to come when you find stillness and silence.

March 2022

Eight of Pentacles: My lovely, charming Libras—what a month March will be! With the eight of pentacles, you can expect to grind a little bit harder than you see from other people. Whether this is your actual job asking you to put in overtime, or your doing deep inner work, just know you’ll be busy in March. At first this could cause frustration, but you’re the type to balance your hard work with pleasure and leave yourself feeling both ultra-rejuvenated and ultra-accomplished by the end. However you choose to rest, relax, and receive this month, make sure it’s keeping those scales balanced with all of the hard work you’re doing.

If you’re still struggling to see rewards for your hard work, March will ask you to take time with those who can mirror back all of your accomplishments that you may have overlooked. There is no shortage of strength in your story, but you’ve gone a bit too long without acknowledging yourself. Let others show up for you simply by asking. Never be afraid to ask for what you give so freely. It might feel good to give yourself permission to say, “I need a hype man sometimes too.” Lots of love, dear Libra! You’re doing great!

February 2022

Two of Pentacles: Libra, it’s time for you to make a decision between the life you’re comfortable with and the life you want. Regardless of how easy or accessible it is for you to stay in a cycle of “more of the same,” are you genuinely happy if this were to be how it was all to end? The month of February will have you questioning things that have felt second-nature to you for many years. Whether that’s close relationships, family dynamics, internal narratives, a job or career path, or beliefs that you’ve held onto tightly, expect your grasp on reality to disintegrate and be rebuilt from the ground up.

If you’re willing to face the initial fears of change, you will come out on the other side more deeply in love with yourself and the life around you. You may even end up moving, moving on, or moving up as a result. Embrace the motion, and watch your world become shiny and new again! The bigger the change, the better the result.

January 2022

The Fool: Oh dear, Libra. Life is full of mistakes, hiccups, and challenges. Don’t allow yourself to get swept up in thinking that the goal of life is to have it all figured out. You will always have a new issue arise as long as you are still breathing. The trick is to let go of thinking you need to solve that issue alone or instantly once it has arisen. Delegating tasks and responsibilities is a superpower, and this month will be all about time management and, more importantly than that, energy management. Remember that you are simply human. You can only take on so much by yourself!

If you have been looking for love, I see a very sweet—and potentially surprising—suitor arriving in your life. Let go of the expectations you had for what your perfect partner would look like, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised with the way that the universe is unfolding. If someone can show up with honesty and compassion, and manage to make you laugh, give them a shot! For a currently partnered Libra, this will be a month for you to learn more about your partner and start to soften your edges within the dynamic. No one wins when shame and cold-heartedness are on the table. Either you both let your guard down over time, or it may be time to cut your losses. Inevitable ends cannot be avoided, and inevitable unions cannot either.

