Libra Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

June 2023

Three of Swords: Libra, this may not be the card that you were hoping for in June, but it is definitely one that you needed. The Three of Swords is a wake-up call to anyone who has been unconsciously going through life, wandering down a path with no return. So if you’ve been feeling stuck, uninspired, or downright heartbroken, the month of June is a time to acknowledge that pain and use it for your own growth. Let this pain be a catalyst for you into the life that you desire. It's not unusual for the hardest moment in a person’s life to end up influencing their greatest creation. And with the swords representing air sign energy in the Tarot, this card does signify in some way that you are on the right path even if things feel dark or difficult. Remember that life was not simply meant to be lived in ease and pleasure; we need the darkness to remind us of our lightness.

In other words, the message for June is to take time away from what you’ve been doing and instead focus on the types of behaviors, habits, and routines that your highest self would be doing. I encourage you to sit in silence and stillness and try to visualize your higher self coming to you and sitting down beside you as a friend. Ask them what it is that you need to change and what in your life is meant to stay the same, then allow your higher self to answer you without any sort of judgment toward their answers. Let the answers flow freely to you; once you awaken from this still and silent place, take some time to write down what your higher self had shared with you. Use the month of June to recalibrate your life and start to live in a way that is more aligned with your higher self than the version of you from the past. Only from this present moment can we make change, and there is no better time than now to start.

May 2023

Ten of Swords: Dear Libra, I see you putting something to rest this month that’s been plaguing you for a while. If there is an aspect of your life that has reached its expiration date, it’s your job to toss it in the appropriate bin and move forward. This doesn’t mean to go crazy with the scissors cutting off everything, everyone, and every strand of hair this month. What it does mean is that you would benefit from strengthening your discernment around who (and what) deserves to take up space in your life.

And if you’ve been neglecting your family and loved ones due to getting caught up in work, romance, or something else you may not want to admit to, May will give you the chance to get back on track and make amends so you can finally move on once and for all. The future is bright once you tend to these overgrown weeds.

April 2023

The Chariot: Libra, I see the month of April being filled with forward movement and new perceptions. You are being freed from the suffering of habitual thought, if you let yourself. So I ask you to take a moment and acknowledge the ways that you have caused yourself pain by fixating on the wrong people, goals, and choices. If you were to clear up that space and simply allow yourself to be in the quiet for a moment, what do you think would arise? If you are running in the wrong direction, this is the universe’s way of getting your attention and saying, “It’s okay to come back to yourself.”

If you’ve noticed yourself surrounded by negativity or the wrong crowd of people, April will be full of spring cleaning for you. Just because you’ve become comfortable with certain people does not mean that they need (or deserve) to stick around. It’s okay to walk away and never look back from people and dynamics that are void of respect and decency. You do not owe anyone anything, but you do owe it to yourself to walk away to situations that no longer serve you, Libra.

March 2023

Two of Pentacles: Dearest Libra, it seems you may have to make a decision on how to move your life forward in a big way! If you have been on the fence in terms of love or career, I see there being a moment when you get to choose between two (or more) options. I believe huge blessings are on the other side of your choice.

So don’t allow the narrative of “indecisive Libras” to cloud your judgment. You are a cardinal air sign! This means you are meant to lead the way in terms of thoughts and opinions, and only those who don’t truly know you would think you’re incapable of navigating big life changes. Get out of your own way and start to look at the truth of these decisions. Which one makes you feel empowered, aligned, and confident? Go that direction. You deserve to be surrounded by colleagues, friends, and lovers who see your power even on days that you have difficulty doing so. No longer will you sit in the corner and let life pass you by. You do not need to keep doing more of the same anymore, Libra. Break life’s old curses by choosing a path that finally feels good and right for you. You deserve it.

February 2023

Four of Swords: Libra, you have worked so hard to make sure that everyone around you is happy, but who’s checking in on you? You’ll have to come to the harsh realization that no one is going to care for you as well as you can care for yourself. But when you finally accept that no one is coming to save you, you’ll feel a sense of relief knowing that the sense of safety you crave is sitting on the other side of self-prioritization.

If you made yourself your top priority, what would have to change in your daily habits? Maybe consider waking up a few minutes earlier, leaving your phone on Do Not Disturb, and getting yourself outside and in the sunshine. When it feels as if the world is caving in on you, that means it’s time to pull out all of the stops and say, “Enough is enough.” There is no job, amount of money, relationship, or juggling act that is worth sacrificing your mental health and well-being, Libra. How much worse are you willing to let things get before you finally give yourself the time and space you so desperately need? So let yourself make breathing room away from the people or things who are not respecting your exhaustion or limitations and make room for yourself as well as the people who pour into you rather than draining you. You deserve a sense of peace and lightness, Libra.

January 2023

Eight of Wands: Libra, if you’ve been wanting to fly the coop, January is the perfect time to do so. It looks as if you’ll find larger openings in the fence and be able to escape for a bit from your normal routine. If some of you have been considering changing your jobs or daily habits, now is the perfect time to do so. Step outside of the box with your creative projects and hobbies this month. Starting a new year off on a different note—some of you may even have an interest in singing or writing, as it looks like others are going to be moved by your creativity if you choose to share it.

Let go of the limitations you’ve created about how big, bold, and beautiful your life can be, and the rest of the year will follow suit with the brave color that you paint over January with. Some of you could be struggling with breaking out of negative thought patterns that were passed down from your family of origin. Take a long, hard look at what you grew up believing about love, life, money, and yourself due to the beginning of your story…then revel in the fact that you are not there anymore. You have more power and control over your life than you did back then. Take advantage of this by changing the way you talk about yourself and your capabilities in 2023.

