Libra Tarot Horoscopes: January 2023

Meghan Rose
·2 min read

Are you ready to find out what’s in store for 2023, dear Libra? Your monthly tarotscope—or tarot horoscope, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Just remind yourself that energetic change can be a good thing—it simply allows you to ascend into a new chapter of your life. The question is: Can you show up more authentically and patiently for yourself?

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in the year ahead with your monthly tarot horoscope, Libra. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

January 2023

Eight of Wands: Libra, if you’ve been wanting to fly the coop, January is the perfect time to do so. It looks like you’ll find larger openings in the fence and be able to escape for a bit from your normal routine. If some of you have been considering changing your jobs or daily habits, now is the perfect time to consider doing so. Step outside of the box with your creative projects and hobbies this month. Starting a new year off on a different note—some of you may even have an interest in singing or writing, as it looks like others are going to be moved by your creativity if you choose to share it.

Let go of the limitations you’ve created around how big, bold, and beautiful your life can be and the rest of the year will follow suit with the brave color that you paint over January with. Some of you could be struggling with breaking out of negative thought patterns that were passed down from your family of origin. Take a long, hard look at what you grew up believing about love, life, money, and yourself due to the beginning of your story…then relish in the fact that you are not there anymore. You have more power and control over your life than you did back then. Take advantage of this by changing the way you talk about yourself and your capabilities in 2023.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

