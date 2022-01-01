Libra Tarot Horoscopes: January 2022

Are you ready to find out what’s in store for 2022, dear Libra? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Just remind yourself that energetic change can be a good thing—it simply allows you to ascend into a new chapter of your life. The question is: Can you show up more authentically and patiently for yourself?

January 2022

The Fool: Oh dear, Libra. Life is full of mistakes, hiccups, and challenges. Don’t allow yourself to get swept up in thinking that the goal of life is to have it all figured out. You will always have a new issue arise as long as you are still breathing. The trick is to let go of thinking you need to solve that issue alone or instantly once it has arisen. Delegating tasks and responsibilities is a super power, and this month will be all about time management and, more importantly than that, energy management. Remember that you are simply human. You can only take on so much by yourself!

For those of you that have been looking for love, I see a very sweet—and potentially surprising—suitor arriving in your life. Let go of the expectations you had for what your perfect partner would look like, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised with the way that the Universe is unfolding. If someone can show up with honesty, compassion, and manage to make you laugh, give them a shot! For my currently partnered Libras, this will be a month for you to learn more about your partner and start to soften your edges within the dynamic. No one wins when shame and cold-heartedness are on the table. Either you both let your guards down over time, or it may be time to cut your losses. Inevitable ends cannot be avoided, and inevitable unions cannot either.

