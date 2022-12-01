Libra Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

Are you ready to find out what’s in store for 2022, dear Libra? Your monthly tarotscope—or tarot horoscope, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—can help you become who you’ve always dreamed of being. Just remind yourself that energetic change can be a good thing—it simply allows you to ascend into a new chapter of your life. The question is: Can you show up more authentically and patiently for yourself?

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign in the year ahead with your monthly tarot horoscope, Libra. And if you’d like more guidance, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter.

December 2022

the-hermit-tarot.png

The Hermit: Libra, if you’ve been feeling like you’re being pulled in a million different directions with no end in sight, now will be the time to give yourself the peace and quiet you’ve been yearning for. There is only so much time in a day and if most of it is being spent getting other people what they want from you, you’ll never have a full enough cup for yourself to drink from. You are being called inward, Libra, and with numerous planets transiting your fourth house of home and family, December will be a great time to reassess who and what makes you feel at home inside of yourself.

Remember, home is not a place, it’s a feeling. What or who can you spend more time with to ensure that your mind, heart, and spirit are all in alignment before the new year arrives? Sometimes the most subtle shifts have the biggest impact, so try not to throw the baby out with the bath water this month in pursuit of peace. Sometimes it just takes a change of perspective to realize that you want has been right here all along.

Story continues

November 2022

king-of-cups-tarot.jpg

King of Cups: Libra, it’s time for you to consider relinquishing work or duties that do not set your soul on fire. Try to use November to reassess what’s going on in your work life so you can make appropriate changes with a clear head. It would do you well to take yourself on a trip somewhere peaceful this month, even if that’s just a day trip! Your self-confidence can only be built by keeping your word to yourself, so if you plan on breaking out of your habits and starting to self-prioritize more often, be sure to take action towards those goals.

It’s not enough to say you’re going to do something for yourself. This month will require you to have follow-through with all promises made to yourself and others in order to achieve what you desire. You can be big-time blessed this month if you can align your words and your actions. And let me tell you: If it’s not this current job/relationship/living situation, Libra, it’s something even better.

October 2022

knight-of-cups.jpg

Knight of Cups: Love is in the air! And it’s multiplying! You are stepping into an era of your life when you finally start to realize why other people love you and support you so much. This change of heart is starting because you are starting to love and support yourself in a deeper way, and this shift is going to allow you to receive the love that has been there all along.

This doesn’t mean that your relationship dynamics are changing; it simply means that the way that you relate to them will be. The message here is, don’t deny yourself a sense of happiness and ease just because you have an internal dialogue that tells you life needs to be a lonely struggle. You are turning a page and granting yourself permission to have effortless, meaningful connections for the first time, but this will last you the rest of your life. Congratulations, Libra! There’s more to celebrate this month than your birthday, but make sure you go all out for that too!

September 2022

two-of-wands.jpg

Two of Wands: Weighing out your scales, Libra? It seems that one side of your life experience is ready to be let go of. You seem to be hung up on family drama from the past, and unless you are able to accept, heal, and integrate this pain and frustration, you will continue to attract more of the same experiences into your life. Sometimes the same lessons come to us with many different masks. You may be feeling the same level of disappointment with your love life that you used to feel in your home as a child. When you truly sit with the message that these different experiences are trying to convey, you will be able to walk down a new path and start to give yourself the love and attention that you’ve always needed—and deserve!

Anyone who is willing to make you feel less-than should not be taking up so much of your mental reserve. Try to use this month to focus on the hobbies, communities, and aspects of your life that bring you happiness. This is not to say you should sugarcoat big emotions that are present, but try to use September to give yourself a healthy break and redirect your energy somewhere that brings you sustained joy and a new perspective. You’ve got this, Libra!

August 2022

Eight of Wands: My dearest Libra, I see August bringing conversations and opportunities in for you quickly. If you feel you’ve struggled to find your tribe, or people in your life that truly understand you, you will be pleasantly surprised this month. No longer should you beg, borrow, and plead for attention and love. And this month will be full of willing and emotionally capable people available show you how worthy you are of love.

It may be time to branch out from your typical environment. Whether this change of scenery insinuates that you will be taking a trip or deciding on a full-blown move, know that you will be blessed on the other side of your trust fall into a new territory. It’s not fair to surround yourself with people who judge or outcast you when you could be so warmly welcomed if you opened up to new people. Be willing to have a moment of loneliness or discomfort if it leads you to a lifetime of acceptance.

July 2022

The High Priestess: Libra, July is going to be a month full of initiations. You are being asked to step into a higher role; this could show up in a family dynamic, a friend group, the community, your work environment, or a romantic relationship. Unfortunately, you may need to be the bigger person here and lead others by example, demonstrating how to show up in the world. It can feel debilitating to have to navigate the world without any real examples to reference; however, you will someday be remembered as the role model that someone else lead their life by. Sometimes the sweetest thing we can give back to the world is a lesson.

If you knew you were meant to be a pioneer in your field, or life in general, would there be any resentment in the ways you were asked to show up? I don’t think so. Remind yourself of your role at the head of the pack, and let others follow in suit. You will be greatly rewarded in ways that you didn’t know you needed by the end of the month. You may even get a life-changing surprise that changes your path for the better! I’m rooting for you.

June 2022

nine-of-wands-tarot.png

Nine of Wands: Dear Libra, although life isn’t always as beautiful and charming as you are, don’t discount the beauty in the lessons that come from your hardships and discomfort. You are battling a mere bump in the road, and your spirit guides are coming through to remind you that there is nothing that has happened to you in life thus far that has been unbearable—or you wouldn’t be here! This is simply challenging you to level up.

If you’ve been feeling claustrophobic in your own life, now is the time to make changes so you can set yourself free. Take the confusion as a sign. The right people and circumstances in your life will feel like a resounding “yes” not a “meh.” Wake yourself up to your own potential this month and let go of not knowing how to move forward. The world is your oyster, Libra.

May 2022

the-tower-tarot.png

The Tower: Dear Libra, now is the jumping-off point. You are ready to finally let go of the period of time where you felt unworthy. If you do not jump soon, you will miss this opportunity—but do not let fear stall you and keep you from making the right choice for your future self. Making this choice is going to close the door to your old chapter fully. One of the people in your inner circle has reached their expiration date, and it’s your job to remove yourself from the dynamic. Libra, I know that conflict and confrontation is not your favorite pastime, so I will give you a pass and say that this can be done slowly and silently. Not everyone deserves an explanation for your absence, and you will learn why in May. Your energy is very valuable, and it’s time you start to treat it this way!

Some of the most beautiful moments of the year are going to happen for you in May, but they may seem like inconveniences at first. This could be a change of plans, cancellations, or endings that seem negative at first but end up being filled with positive memories. Make the best out of a bad situation, and I promise you that what you want will be right around the corner of letting go of your expectations and learning to dance in the rain.

April 2022

knight-of-swords.jpg

Knight of Swords: The month of April is mostly taken up by Aries energy, which opposes Libra’s naturally balanced and harmonious self. This could feel abrupt and even unsettling at the beginning of the month until you find your carefully calibrated footing. However, we will end April in your fellow Venus-ruled energy of Taurus. Expect the unexpected this month—you will be learning the value of temporary things. Not everyone, or everything, is meant to stick around forever. The point of life is to enjoy it while it’s happening to you! Some of you may go on a last-minute trip, get asked to attend a live performance or event, find a new client or work opportunity, or even go on a few fun dates. But as I mentioned, the test here will be how present you can be while they’re taking place. Don’t get caught up in trying to control the outcome. You are the hero of your own story; if you continue to give your power away to someone else, expecting them to be your savior, you will miss the embrace of how capable you were all along of saving yourself.

Try to avoid escapism in April; this may show up in the form of video games, excessive TV watching, overworking, or doomscrolling on your phone. Put the distraction down and get yourself immersed in the present moment. Take time outdoors, spend some time meditating—even giving time to volunteering or to spend with children and pets could help you rediscover what life is all about. You don’t need to document every small moment. Your next great idea is going to come when you find stillness and silence.

March 2022

eight-of-pentacles.jpg

Eight of Pentacles: My lovely, charming Libras—what a month March will be! With the eight of pentacles, you can expect to grind a little bit harder than you see from other people. Whether this is your actual job asking you to put in overtime, or your doing deep inner work, just know you’ll be busy in March. At first this could cause frustration, but you’re the type to balance your hard work with pleasure and leave yourself feeling both ultra-rejuvenated and ultra-accomplished by the end. However you choose to rest, relax, and receive this month, make sure it’s keeping those scales balanced with all of the hard work you’re doing.

If you’re still struggling to see rewards for your hard work, March will ask you to take time with those who can mirror back all of your accomplishments that you may have overlooked. There is no shortage of strength in your story, but you’ve gone a bit too long without acknowledging yourself. Let others show up for you simply by asking. Never be afraid to ask for what you give so freely. It might feel good to give yourself permission to say, “I need a hype man sometimes too.” Lots of love, dear Libra! You’re doing great!

February 2022

two-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Two of Pentacles: Libra, it’s time for you to make a decision between the life you’re comfortable with and the life you want. Regardless of how easy or accessible it is for you to stay in a cycle of “more of the same,” are you genuinely happy if this were to be how it was all to end? The month of February will have you questioning things that have felt second-nature to you for many years. Whether that’s close relationships, family dynamics, internal narratives, a job or career path, or beliefs that you’ve held onto tightly, expect your grasp on reality to disintegrate and be rebuilt from the ground up.

If you’re willing to face the initial fears of change, you will come out on the other side more deeply in love with yourself and the life around you. You may even end up moving, moving on, or moving up as a result. Embrace the motion, and watch your world become shiny and new again! The bigger the change, the better the result.

January 2022

the-fool-tarot.jpg

The Fool: Oh dear, Libra. Life is full of mistakes, hiccups, and challenges. Don’t allow yourself to get swept up in thinking that the goal of life is to have it all figured out. You will always have a new issue arise as long as you are still breathing. The trick is to let go of thinking you need to solve that issue alone or instantly once it has arisen. Delegating tasks and responsibilities is a superpower, and this month will be all about time management and, more importantly than that, energy management. Remember that you are simply human. You can only take on so much by yourself!

If you have been looking for love, I see a very sweet—and potentially surprising—suitor arriving in your life. Let go of the expectations you had for what your perfect partner would look like, and allow yourself to be pleasantly surprised with the way that the universe is unfolding. If someone can show up with honesty and compassion, and manage to make you laugh, give them a shot! For a currently partnered Libra, this will be a month for you to learn more about your partner and start to soften your edges within the dynamic. No one wins when shame and cold-heartedness are on the table. Either you both let your guard down over time, or it may be time to cut your losses. Inevitable ends cannot be avoided, and inevitable unions cannot either.

Originally Appeared on Glamour