Libra Season Will Help You Say 'I'm Sorry'—No Strings Attached—To Your S.O.

Libra season starts on September 23, 2023 and ends on October 22, 2023.

This astrological season is all about having fun while finding balance in life.

Libra season impacts all zodiac signs, but Libra and Aries will feel it the strongest.



As you know from being a human in the year 2023, finding balance is hard—like, really hard. But, before you start to stress that your work-life balance is out of whack (again), consider this: Libra season is here, so trust that the zodiac sign represented by the scales—the ultimate symbol of balance!—has everything under control.



Running from September 23 to October 22, Libra season is one of the 12 astrological seasons that happen each month. Each of those astrological seasons has its own distinct ~vibe~ going on, and that can impact a bunch of different aspects in your life, from work to relationships to everything in between.

During Libra season, you’ll be all about going after what you want, making you a happier, more satisfied human in the process, according to Donna Page, a certified astrologer in Atlanta. Yay you! That’s not all, though. Here’s what else your zodiac sign can expect during Libra season.

What does Libra season mean for your sign?



First and foremost, expect to take some serious time to think over the balance (or not) you have going on in your life. Are you always burning the midnight oil, leaving next to zero time for personal pursuits? Or, on the flipside, are you totally phoning it in at work? You’ll mull it all over and finally—yes, really—figure out what needs to happen to reach that ever-elusive work-life balance. Maybe it's a matter of blocking off Tuesday evenings as your weekly group trivia night, or trying out different productivity methods to make the most of your hours in the office.

This Libra season is also connected with Venus, which is all about enjoying life and having fun. (Remember fun? It’s still awesome!) You’ll gather together your girls for a fall concert, go on a wine tasting escape, and sample all the pumpkin ice cream in your area, just because you can.

Because Venus is in the mix, there’s plenty of focus on relationships, too. If you’ve been happily single for a while, you’ll suddenly find yourself wondering whether now might be the time to let your buddies finally set you up. If you’re already partnered up, you’ll be all about promoting peace and harmony in your relationship. Be ready to let the phrase “I’m sorry” fly more comfortably than you have in the past, so you and boo can move more easily beyond minor miscommunications. Basically, drama can head the other way, TYVM.

Libra season will impact every astrological sign, but Libra and Aries will feel it the strongest, Page says.

How will Libra season affect the rest of your year?

Once you actually find balance in your life, it kinda feels like you can mic drop everything—and you’ll revel in just how truly awesome that is. Knowing you’re working toward making yourself a well-rounded human feels good, and if you keep that up, you'll continue to reap the benefits all year long. (Like, who says you can't have it all? Not you!)

On the socializing front, making a point to get out and have more fun—with and without friends—will feel amazing, and you’ll commit to doing it more in the future. It's never too early to start thinking about New Year resolutions, and "Have more fun" is never a bad goal.

Finally, keeping drama at bay will make you realize how seamless your life is without it. You’ll work hard to ditch it at every chance you get going forward. Don't you feel more zen already?

When’s the next zodiac season?

The next season is Scorpio season, which runs from October 23 through November 21, 2023. During Scorpio season, you’ll feel a little more emotional and sexual than usual, so get ready for all the intense feels.

But for now, just enjoy the extra dose of fun!

