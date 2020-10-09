Libra Traits And Personality Profile

Libra Personality Profile
Libra Dates: September 23 – October 22
In your element: Air
Symbol: The Scales
Ruling planet: Venus
Colour: Pink
Scent: Jasmine, rose, freesia
Libra Compatibility: Your Shadow Sign/Soul Mate is Aries
Also swipe right for: Aquarius, Gemini, Sagittarius, Leo
Your superpowers: Peaceful, diplomatic, unassuming, fair-minded, social, balancing, charming, charismatic
Quick Summary
You're an air sign libra, and as such, you tend to be cool under pressure to the point of being perceived as detached. Represented by the scales symbol, you appreciate balance and symmetry, which means you value, perhaps much more than other star signs, the partnership element of being in a relationship.
The scales sign also represent fairness, so for all your peacefulness and calm rationale, you're ready to go to bat when it comes to issues of decency and equity.
Grace and balance also come into play when we speak of beauty and style - you always know how to achieve matching cat-flick eyeliner on both eyes.
Libra Traits
Peacemaker
You were born to bring peace back to the earth, Libra. Harmony, diplomacy, and beauty are your weapons of choice. You’re all sweetness and light on the outside, but inside lives a fierce fighter—especially when you feel there has been an injustice.
Balanced
Forever seeking opulence, you can turn even the most lackluster experiences into noble acts of beauty. Born under the sign of the scales, your life is an endless quest for the art of balance. Tempering extremes and finding the blessed middle ground is what you do best.
Connector
Ruled by Venus (goddess of beauty and love), relationships are your domain. Known for your matchless diplomatic skills, you can bring reconciliation to even the most discordant situations in life. You do all this with an endless well of charisma, one that you can deploy even if the most challenging situations.
Wistful
You adore art and can get lost for hours in a gallery or art history book. You are a gifted conversationalist and cocktail party chatter is well-within your wheelhouse.
Indecisive
The embodiment of poise and grace, it takes a lot to rattle your serene disposition. Perhaps accommodating to a fault, you’re prone to taking other people’s needs into consideration before acting. Famously indecisive, making choices and keeping commitments are perhaps your most difficult tasks in life. Because you can always see two sides to every issue, it’s nearly impossible for you to pick one side exclusively. Your mind works like a pendulum, weighing every possible outcome and scenario before you reach a final conclusion. You’re totally overwhelmed even when scanning a long dinner menu – having too many choices rattles your brain.
Libra Compatibility - Love and Sex:
Giving
In love you will go to great lengths to please your partner. You value companionship to no end but your life lesson is to steer clear of co-dependent patterns. You have a tendency to orbit around the one you love at the expense of losing track of your own interests, needs and desires. Sometimes you do this without even realising it until its too late and resentment has set in. Losing yourself in order to keep the other person happy is a great detriment to your self-esteem and wellbeing.
Parity
Finding a partner who is your equal and compliments you’re already firmly established sense of self is the key to your happiness and success in love. Romance is your drug of choice. You really do live for long courtships and old-fashioned gestures, straight out of Hollywood movies (but minus the unjust gender dynamics).
Libra Beauty and Style:
Artistic
When it comes to beauty, you take the entire cake, Libra. Creating an aura of loveliness is your art form. Even if you’re not a professional artist in this particular lifetime, you’re like a living and breathing Instagram filter. Few have the effortless sense of graceful perfection that comes so naturally to you. Girly and romantic is your style vibe – you’re not averse to a ruffle and love dresses and skirts and high heels. Yet nothing too extreme or over the top will fit your style bill.
Harmony
You’re a born pro when it comes to balancing all of your hair, make-up, and accessory accoutrements and even if you consider yourself to be low-maintenance, you never look that way. Your makeup is often so flawless that friends probably beg you to make video tutorials so they can copy your flawless brows. But there’s no bottling your effortless beauty, so they will remain both awed and jealous.
Libra Celebrities
