Libra Traits And Personality Profile

Libra Personality Profile

Libra Dates: September 23 – October 22

In your element: Air

Symbol: The Scales

Ruling planet: Venus

Colour: Pink

Scent: Jasmine, rose, freesia

Libra Compatibility: Your Shadow Sign/Soul Mate is Aries

Also swipe right for: Aquarius, Gemini, Sagittarius, Leo

Your superpowers: Peaceful, diplomatic, unassuming, fair-minded, social, balancing, charming, charismatic

Quick Summary

You're an air sign libra, and as such, you tend to be cool under pressure to the point of being perceived as detached. Represented by the scales symbol, you appreciate balance and symmetry, which means you value, perhaps much more than other star signs, the partnership element of being in a relationship.

The scales sign also represent fairness, so for all your peacefulness and calm rationale, you're ready to go to bat when it comes to issues of decency and equity.

Grace and balance also come into play when we speak of beauty and style - you always know how to achieve matching cat-flick eyeliner on both eyes.

Libra Traits

Peacemaker

You were born to bring peace back to the earth, Libra. Harmony, diplomacy, and beauty are your weapons of choice. You’re all sweetness and light on the outside, but inside lives a fierce fighter—especially when you feel there has been an injustice.

Balanced

Forever seeking opulence, you can turn even the most lackluster experiences into noble acts of beauty. Born under the sign of the scales, your life is an endless quest for the art of balance. Tempering extremes and finding the blessed middle ground is what you do best.

Connector

Ruled by Venus (goddess of beauty and love), relationships are your domain. Known for your matchless diplomatic skills, you can bring reconciliation to even the most discordant situations in life. You do all this with an endless well of charisma, one that you can deploy even if the most challenging situations.

Wistful

You adore art and can get lost for hours in a gallery or art history book. You are a gifted conversationalist and cocktail party chatter is well-within your wheelhouse.

Indecisive

The embodiment of poise and grace, it takes a lot to rattle your serene disposition. Perhaps accommodating to a fault, you’re prone to taking other people’s needs into consideration before acting. Famously indecisive, making choices and keeping commitments are perhaps your most difficult tasks in life. Because you can always see two sides to every issue, it’s nearly impossible for you to pick one side exclusively. Your mind works like a pendulum, weighing every possible outcome and scenario before you reach a final conclusion. You’re totally overwhelmed even when scanning a long dinner menu – having too many choices rattles your brain.

