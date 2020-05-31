Libra monthly horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

June:

Lucky Days: 1, 2, 10, 11, 19

Yucky Days: 7, 8, 14, 15, 22

Colour: Lucite

Celebrity Icon: PJ Harvey

June is an extraordinarily momentous month, and you’ll feel its overwhelming intensity right from the get-go. Make sure to stay grounded all month long, Libra. Eclipse season is back and so is Mercury Retrograde, so us earthlings are in the midst of a remarkable transformation. The Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius brings the truth of this directly home to you on the 5th. This lunation lands in your communication zone, and it’s anything but diplomatic.

If you’ve held back on saying something at any point during the last six months, it might all come out now in one dramatic tirade. This is a lesson about expressing your feelings when they arise – not holding them inside in order to please others. For the next two years, this eclipse series will teach you profound lessons about speaking up for yourself. You’ll likely feel Mercury Retrograde approaching early in June, but the communication planet officially reverses course on the 18th in your career zone.

The typical tech slipups and communication breakdowns are likely, but your professional prospects are what matter the most. Old opportunities could resurface, but be wary of anything that seems too good to be true. Similarly, don’t be too distressed if things don’t go your way – this phase only lasts for three weeks and there will be a course-correction. The Sun moves into your career zone on the magical Summer Solstice on the 20th, bringing some warmth and salve to this part of your chart, but the very next morning, a New Moon/Solar Eclipse erupts in the same place. This is the last in an ongoing series of eclipses in your house of professional endeavors, and so much karma has been cleared. Expect greater clarity in July. Bonus moment: your ruler Venus goes direct on the 25th, making you feel more like yourself (both prettier and flirtier). On the 27th, passionate Mars slams into your relationship zone, where he’ll heat up your partnerships through the fall. Rows, makeup sex, and everything in-between are more than possible.

May:

Lucky Days: 5, 6, 13, 14, 24

Yucky Days:

Colour: Frost

Celebrity Icon: Hillary Duff

May is all about your money, Libra. For starters, the Full Moon lights up your financial zone on the 7th, revealing the culmination of all that you've been working on since last November, especially in regard to your cash flow. If you don't like what the books are showing you, use this month’s upcoming Venus Retrograde (starting on the 13th) to revamp your approach to budgeting. In fact, this month is all about looking to the past, with three planets retrograding back-to-back (Saturn, Venus and Jupiter). It’s the perfect time to review, reflect and revise many of your plans. Your primary target areas are home (Jupiter’s influence), mentors (Venus’ influence) and love (Saturn’s influence). The Sun moves into your house of higher wisdom on the 20th, followed by the New Moon on the 22nd. Use this phase to think about the kind of teachers you’d like to work with to take your learning next-level. Any course of study you start now can take you into full blossomed brilliance by the end of the year. This month requires a lot of going back in order to move forward, so pace yourself and find your inner patience – you’ll need loads of it.

Monthly horoscopes supplied exclusively to Elle UK by the Saturn Sisters



