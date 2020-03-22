Libra Daily Horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

From ELLE

Sunday 22, March

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Life has definitely had an intense edge lately, and that's probably partly due to the conjunction of Mars and Pluto in your home zone. This has been building for a while and today it's exact. In many ways, that's great news because it will begin to fade in the coming days and weeks, but first, you have to get through this Sunday.

See all daily horoscopes

Libra monthly horoscope

Bookmark this page to easily find your daily horoscope!

Saturday 21, March

The planet of rules is changing signs today, Libra, and things are about to get really interesting for your creative and romantic life. Your deepest cosmic lessons have been focused on home and family for the last few years, and now that Saturn will be in Aquarius, the shift will be palpable.

Friday 20, March

Spring is here, Libra! The Equinox reminds you that balance is your religion. With the Sun spending the next four weeks in Aries, your opposite sign, you're about to experience some intense relationship reappraisal. Whether you're single or attached, partnerships are at the top of your mind.

Thursday 19, March

On the last day of the Sun's journey through Pisces there's much to chew on, Libra. Tomorrow brings a brand new and super fiery phase, but the last four weeks have been mega-emotional and your mind-body connection has been in the crosshairs. Take a moment for a deep, soul-cleansing breathe before you move on.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon is still in your home zone, but things get much more complicated today. That's because Mars and Pluto are bringing some dramatic intensity to the mix, and you might feel angry or deeply worried about your loved ones. Things could go to a boiling point and explode, so just be careful and find outlets for your emotions.

Tuesday 17, March

With the Moon in your home zone you have every excuse to work from your bed, Libra. You're all about getting and staying cosy in your sanctuary for the next few days, and your family is at the front of your mind. Focus on domestic priorities and you'll get everything figured out.

Story continues

Monday 16, March

The communication planet returns to where it was at the beginning of March today - giving you some answers to questions that came up during the recent retrograde. If there is still a mystery about a work or health-related issue, you should get clarity during the next few days, Libra.

Libra 2018



Libra personality profile

Daily horoscopes supplied exclusively to Elle UK by the Saturn Sisters

You Might Also Like