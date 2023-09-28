Shop the 2023 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar now

You may have only just started shopping for a new winter coat, but some are already looking keenly towards the festive season – and if you're craving a little Christmassy cheer, we've got just the thing. The annual Liberty beauty advent calendar has arrived, and we think it may well be the best one to-date.

Beauty advent calendars are now a behemoth category, with more and more brands offering their own each year, but the iconic London retailer's remains the most coveted of them all. Since this long-loved department store released its first calendar back in 2014, shoppers have queued the length of Carnaby Street on launch day, hoping to score one before the shelves are swiftly stripped clean.

Annual customers won't be surprised to learn that the 2023 Liberty calendar is a grand treat, filled with a remarkable selection of brands and products, collectively worth over £1,040. There's even a (gold plated!) jewellery piece included for the first time ever. This year's calendar costs £250, and one extra-special box contains a £1,000 Liberty gift card.



As for the contents? Well, we've had a sneak preview, and can confirm they're even better than last year's, with plenty of blockbuster brands and a few new niche names too.

There are, of course plenty of stellar skincare products in store, from Augustinus Bader's unmatched skin-plumping cream to Sunday Riley's fan-favourite retinol oil. Votary's peptide-powered Night Star serum is a new launch already garnering buzz for the way it comforts and softens dehydrated skin, while 111 Skin's black diamond eye masks will come in handy before that big festive party. In the make-up realm, standout inclusions come from Byredo (whose lipsticks boast the creamiest, most sophisticated texture around) and Surratt, while haircare heroes arrive courtesy of Charlotte Mensah and Larry King.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Liberty calendar without a few industry-leading fragrance surprises. This year, there are scented treats from cult-classic Vilhelm Parfumerie, new launch Bibbi Parfum and of course, everyone's favourite: Le Labo.



The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar contents

The Seated Queen Cassiopeia’s Serum Concentrate 10ml

Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil 15ml

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream 20ml

Surratt Relevée Mascara 6ml

Votary Night Star Serum 30ml

Estella Bartlett Stars So Bright Gold Plated Bracelet

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball 10ml

DIZZIAK Deep Conditioner 50ml

Liberty Pocket Mirror in Elegance Print

Rose Inc Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Color in Daylily

(Malin+Goetz) Rum Bar Soap Travel 50g

Vilhelm Parfumerie Poets of Berlin 10ml

Davines OI Shampoo 90ml

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant 30ml

Byredo Lipstick in Solid Ground or Commuted

REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream 50ml

Dr Sebagh Serum Repair Hyaluronic Acid 20ml

Larry King Haircare Spoilt For Choice Hair Oil 30ml

The Uniform Hairclip Duo

Verden D’Orangerie Hand Cream 75ml

Le Labo Rose 31 Liquid Balm 9ml

Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil 15ml

Zelens Instant Recharge Renewal Mask 30ml

OTO Exfoliating Cleanser 25ml

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 6ml

Bibbi Parfum Ghost of Tom EDP 10ml

Liberty Stately Bouquet Votive 60g

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml





