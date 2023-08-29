Liberty trump Aces, close gap in race for WNBA's No. 1 playoff seed

Sabrina Ionescu hits one of her 5 made 3-pointers against the Aces on Monday. (Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces got off to a hot start on Monday with a 15-7 first quarter lead that prompted the New York Liberty to call a timeout. It was downhill from there.

The Liberty closed the first quarter with a 15-3 run to take control of the game en route to a 94-85 win in the final regular-season battle between the WNBA's top two teams. The Liberty threatened to run away with the game while extending their lead to 77-60 early in the fourth quarter. A late Aces run cut the Liberty edge, but Las Vegas never threatened to retake the lead.

With the win, New York closed the gap with the first-place Aces for the WNBA's No. 1 playoff seed to 1.5 games. The owner of the No. 1 seed would hold home-court advantage in a potential WNBA Finals matchup.

Las Vegas has four games remaining in the regular season, while New York has five. A Las Vegas win would have given the Aces a commanding 3.5-game lead with the season winding down. Instead, the two teams remain locked in a battle while the Liberty tied the season series at 2-2 to eliminate a tiebreaker.

Like she has many times this season, Sabrina Ionescu led scoring effort for the Liberty. She scored 12 points during New York's tone-setting first quarter that included a 3-pointer to close the stanza and give the Liberty a 22-19 lead. She finished with 25 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals while connecting on 5 of 10 3-point attempts.

Fellow All-Star Breanna Stewart flirted with a triple-double while tallying 20 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.