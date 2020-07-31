Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu helped off court after ankle injury in WNBA bubble
New York Liberty star rookie Sabrina Ionescu needed help off the court after suffering an ankle injury on Friday in the WNBA bubble.
Ionescu suffered the left ankle injury when she stepped on the foot of Atlanta Dream guard Betnijah Laney while crossing halfcourt in the second quarter.
Ionescu just rolled her ankle pretty hard pic.twitter.com/Ibb0ZTHi2Z
