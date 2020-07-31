Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu helped off court after ankle injury in WNBA bubble

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

New York Liberty star rookie Sabrina Ionescu needed help off the court after suffering an ankle injury on Friday in the WNBA bubble.

Ionescu suffered the left ankle injury when she stepped on the foot of Atlanta Dream guard Betnijah Laney while crossing halfcourt in the second quarter.





Ionescu just rolled her ankle pretty hard pic.twitter.com/Ibb0ZTHi2Z — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 31, 2020