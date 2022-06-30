Liberty Star Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle to Commence Stage 1 Drilling at Red Rock Canyon

TUCSON, AZ, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (Liberty Star or the Company) (OTCMarkets: LBSR) is pleased to announce receipt of approval by the Arizona State Land Department of the Company’s archeological survey over its wholly controlled Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC) in southeast Arizona and the corresponding geological field operations plan (GFOP). With this approval Liberty Star can start phase one confirmation drilling at Red Rock Canyon. As stated in the July 2021 Technical Report, the RRC may possess commercially important metals associated with deep seated hydro or epithermal geologic structures. The RRC is adjacent to and part of the larger Hay Mountain Project.

“We continue discussions with several funding sources to support this drilling,” states CEO Brett Gross. “I, members of Liberty Star’s Board and Vice President Finance / CFO Patricia Madaris are in talks with contacts who have followed our progress at the gold Red Rock Project. This news offers further incentive for them to move and be a part of our expected success.”

Visit lbsr.us for more about Liberty Star Minerals, the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project & the Hay Mountain Project, including images, maps and technical reports

About Liberty Star Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (LBSR: OTCQB), d/b/a Liberty Star Minerals, is an Arizona-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Arizona and the southwest USA. Currently the company controls properties which are located over what management considers some of North America’s richest mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company’s premiere property is the Hay Mountain Project (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercially important minerals. Specific targets have been selected to explore for near surface and deep-seated ore bodies, of which there are numerous analogs nearby. Contiguous with the primary Hay Mountain porphyry exploration target, and part of the overall Hay Mountain Project, is an increasingly attractive area of exploration stage gold mineralization denominated Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Canyon exhibits what we believe are extensive, promising hydrothermal associated gold-bearing structures that are documented in historical public and Company records (see associated press and social media releases for more information). The Hay Mountain Project is in Cochise County (southeast) Arizona, USA.

Forward Looking Statements Certain information contained in public release may contain “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which are unforeseeable and beyond the Company’s or management’s control, that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include but not be limited to the business strategies for the Company, assumptions of management, pending or future transactions, future estimated mineral resources or grades, investments, asset valuations, anticipated permits and approvals and other information that may be based on forecasts of future exploration, operational or financial results or estimates of matters not yet determinable. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance using words or phrases like the following may be forward-looking statements: : “estimate”, “intend”, “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” “may”, “might”, “could”, “would” or similar words or expressions. Important factors that could differ materially from the expectations of the Company and management include, among other things, risks related to unsuccessful exploration results, metals prices, fluctuations in currency prices, international markets, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as changes in the availability of funding for mineral exploration and development and general economic conditions.

Additional information about these factors, risks and uncertainties on which forward-looking statements are based is discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021, as updated from time to time in Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this public release beyond the presentation date or published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. Risk factors for the company are set out in the 10-K and other periodic filings made with the SEC on EDGAR (ref. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals, Corp.).

Regulation S-K 1300 Matters On October 31, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Regulation SK-1300") to modernize the property disclosure requirements for mining registrants, and related guidance, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All registrants are required to comply with Regulation SK-1300 for fiscal years ending after January 1, 2021. Accordingly, the Company must comply with Regulation SK-1300 for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2022. Regulation SK-1300 uses the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards ("CRIRSCO") based classification scheme for mineral resources and mineral reserves, that includes definitions for inferred, indicated, and measured mineral resources. Liberty Star is an “Exploration Stage Issuer” as defined in Subpart 1300. It currently has no exploration results, mineral resources or mineral reserves to report, accordingly, no information, opinions or data included in the website or in any public releases includes any information or disclosures regarding exploration results, mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined in Regulation SK-1300. As a result, the Company is not required, at this time, to obtain or provide a Technical Report Summary as defined in Regulation SK-1300. U.S. Investors are cautioned not to rely upon or assume for any purpose that any part of the mineralized real property of the Company in these categories will ever be converted into inferred, indicated, and measured mineral resources or probable or proven mineral reserves within the meaning of Regulation S-K 1300.

UNLESS OTHERWISE EXPRESSLY STATED ON THE FACE OF ANY SUCH INFORMATION, NOTHING CONTAINED IN THIS PUBLIC RELEASE IS, NOR DOES IT PURPORT TO BE, A TECHNICAL REPORT SUMMARY PREPARED BY A QUALIFIED PERSON PURSUANT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF SUBPART 1300 OF SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION REGULATION S-K.

Follow Liberty Star Minerals on Facebook , LinkedIn & Twitter@LibertyStarLBSR
NR# 2202

http://www.lbsr.us

Contact:
Liberty Star Minerals
Tracy Myers, Investor Relations
520-425-1433 – info@lbsr.us


