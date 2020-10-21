Liberty Security named to the Canadian Business 2020 Growth list

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Business and Maclean’s have ranked Liberty Security on the annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.

“The companies on the 2020 Growth 500 are exceptional. Their stories are a master-class in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership,” says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor. “As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies program, it’s encouraging to see that the heart of Canada’s entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times.

“Liberty is honoured to be on the Growth List again this year,” says Managing Partner Russell Keddie. “We are grateful and blessed to have so many dedicated employees, contractors and dealers across Canada who are dedicated to creating safer communities by connecting people with their homes, businesses, and each other.”

About the Growth 500

For over 30­­­­­ years, the Growth List ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada’s most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean’s magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fueled the success of Canada’s business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Liberty Security



Incorporated in 2005, Liberty Security is a Canadian privately owned company based out of Edmonton, with corporate offices, authorized dealers, and service providers located across the country. We are a team of motivated and caring people that has become a leading provider of security and safety services for homes, seniors, and businesses of all sizes across Canada. We tirelessly source, test, and leverage the very latest in technology for life safety, property and asset protection. We have installed over 70,000 residential and commercial systems in all 10 provinces and 3 territories. We also service over 100 healthcare facilities in Canada.

CONTACT: Media contact Brent Kern Liberty Security bkern@libertysecurity.ca (780) 414-0068



