Liberty release schedule for parade, daylong celebration of first WNBA championship

liz roscher
Staff writer
The New York Liberty, one of the WNBA's original franchises, is going all out to celebrate their first championship trophy in history.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, four days after they triumphed over the Minnesota Lynx in a tough Game 5 that went into overtime, the Liberty will be taking their new trophy for a ride to celebrate their accomplishment. The ticker-tape parade — the first in New York City since 2021 — begins at 10 a.m. ET in Battery Park and will proceed down Broadway through the Canyon of Heroes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty celebrates with her MVP trophy after Game Five of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Fans will see a lot of Ellie the Elephant, the Liberty's fashionable pachyderm mascot, at Thursday's daylong championship celebration. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The parade will end at City Hall in Manhattan, and as soon as the Liberty and their trophy arrive there (at approximately noon ET), the ceremony will start. As with every championship parade, you can expect to hear remarks from owners Claire Wu Tsai and Joe Tsai, head coach Sandy Brondello, and many, many players. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and championship series MVP Jonquel Jones will likely take the podium.

The parade and the ceremony are just the daytime activities. On Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET the Liberty are throwing a fan celebration at the Barclays Center.

The parade is free and open to all, and can also be viewed on local New York news stations as well as the Liberty's website. The ceremony at City Hall is a ticketed event, as is the fan celebration. Fans can sign up here to be notified about how to claim tickets for both events.