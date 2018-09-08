Liberty punter gets ejected for targeting with terrible tackle

Liberty punter Aidan Alves should be part of a tackling instructional video for all the wrong reasons.

Alves got himself ejected from the Flames’ game against Army on Saturday for targeting in what we can only describe as a terrible, terrible attempt at a tackle. Not only could Alves have seriously injured Army’s Mike Reynolds, he could have injured himself too.

(Via CBS Sports Network)

Granted, punters don’t spend a lot of time working on form tackling. But this is still an egregious hit even if Alves was just desperate to do whatever it took to stop the punt return. Given that he got ejected for the hit, hopefully he’ll know to never do that again.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

