Liberty and Middle Tennessee square off in conference matchup

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (12-2, 0-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Liberty and Middle Tennessee will play on Saturday.

The Flames are 6-1 on their home court. Liberty is eighth in the CUSA with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Aquino averaging 2.1.

The Blue Raiders are 1-0 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Liberty averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 20.0 more points per game (79.1) than Liberty allows to opponents (59.1).

The Flames and Blue Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is averaging 14.4 points for the Flames.

Jestin Porter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press