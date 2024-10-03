Liberty look to clinch semifinals against Las Vegas

New York Liberty (32-8, 16-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Aces -2.5; over/under is 166

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS: Liberty lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Liberty look to clinch the series over the Las Vegas Aces in game three of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Liberty defeated the Aces 88-84 in the last matchup. Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty with 24 points, and A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 24 points.

The Aces have gone 13-7 in home games. Las Vegas has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Liberty have gone 16-4 away from home. New York leads the WNBA averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.9% from downtown. Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Las Vegas scores 86.4 points, 9.9 more per game than the 76.5 New York allows. New York averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 51.8% and averaging 26.9 points for the Aces.

Breanna Stewart is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press