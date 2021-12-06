Liberty, head coach Walt Hopkins part ways after 2 seasons

The New York Liberty announced on Monday that it has initiated a coaching search after parting ways with head coach Walt Hopkins.

Hopkins coached the Liberty for two seasons, compiling a 14-40 record. The injury-plagued Liberty finished 2-20 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before finishing 12-20 in 2021. The 12-20 campaign was good enough to qualify for the playoffs, where the Liberty lost to the Phoenix Mercury in a single-elimination game.

The Liberty went 14-40 in Hopkins' two seasons as head coach. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Liberty described the transaction as a "decision by Walt Hopkins and management to part ways" while thanking him for his service.

"We thank Walt for his spirit and commitment over the last two seasons, in which the team developed 3 WNBA All-Rookie Team members & Rookie of the Year," a team statement reads.

Hopkins, 36, was an assistant coach with the Minnesota Lynx prior to joining the Liberty in 2020.