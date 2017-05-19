NEW YORK (AP) -- Liberty guard Brittany Boyd tore her left Achilles tendon, the team announced Friday.

An MRI confirmed the injury that she suffered in a loss to Minnesota on Thursday night. She will undergo surgery Monday to be performed by team doctor Dr. Jo Hannafin. The Liberty did not give a timeline for Boyd's return.

Boyd had a strong start to her season, averaging 13 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists as New York's starting point guard. She had 16 points on Thursday before getting hurt in the fourth quarter.

''Brittany suffered an unfortunate injury after working hard to come into this season prepared to lead our team from the point guard position,'' Liberty coach Bill Laimbeer said. ''She had an excellent training camp, and was poised for a breakout season, as evidenced by the way she performed in our first two games. We are all hoping for a speedy recovery.''