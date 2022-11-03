Liberty coach Freeze seeks better luck at Arkansas this time

ETHAN WESTERMAN
·4 min read

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Each time Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has coached a game inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, he has left with a bitter taste in his mouth.

“I’ve never had success in Fayetteville,” Freeze said.

While at Ole Miss from 2012-16, Freeze's teams played at Arkansas twice and lost both times. In 2016, No. 22 Arkansas upended his No. 12 Rebels 34-30. The Razorbacks blanked No. 8 Ole Miss 30-0 in 2014, which was Arkansas’ second straight SEC shutout after losing 14 consecutive league games prior.

Freeze remembers more than just the outcomes of those losses.

“The two times I’ve been there, it was the worst weather I think I’ve ever coached in,” he said. “It was awful. My daughters to this day, still they think Fayetteville — back then, they thought we were going to Alaska the way our trips were in late November there when I was at Ole Miss.”

His 23rd-ranked Flames have an opportunity to change his fortunes Saturday at Arkansas.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Liberty is no push-over.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that (Freeze) will have them ready,” Pittman said. “They had a bye week and they’ll have their best game all year. I expect a really close, tight game. Hopefully we can make enough plays to win.”

Conditions look better for the Flames’ coach this time around. It is projected to be sunny and in the low 60s for Saturday’s game. Still, Freeze has been preparing his team for what he expects to be a rowdy environment.

“I showed them how you do, ‘Woo, Pig, Sooie’ and ‘Arkansas Razorbacks’ and how you’ve got to get into it,” Freeze said. “You’re going to hear it a lot, so you’ve got to get into it and know what you’re talking about. I think the stadium and atmosphere should be one that we look to enjoy, not be intimidated by. I think we’ll look at it that way.”

Both the Razorbacks and Flames have enjoyed breakout season from their tailbacks.

Arkansas’ Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns rushing. Liberty’s Dae Dae Hunter has tallied 821 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and is coming off his best game to date. Hunter gutted BYU for 213 yards on 23 carries.

Pittman said the Flames play fundamentally sound.

“Defensively, they will hit you, they can tackle you,” he said. “That was the same thing over at Ole Miss when (he) was there. Offensively, they’re going to have something that you haven’t seen. They are a well-oiled machine, they’re physical and they’re a very disciplined team.”

TOUGH SLEDDING

Since Pittman arrived at Arkansas in 2020, 28 of the 32 games he’s coached have been against either an opponent from the SEC, another Power Five conference or an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25. During that stretch, 23 of 30 bowl subdivision teams played have either been ranked or received votes.

Playing another ranked foe in Liberty, Pittman kept things simple on the recipe for his team to succeed.

“We’re trying to score and we’re trying to stop ’em from scoring,” Pittman said. “Until we get that mentality, I don’t think the kids will play as well as they need to.”

He pointed out how one play could have had the Flames at a much higher ranking. They lost to Wake Forest by a point after a failed two-point conversion.

“He’s going to have them believing because they should (win),” Pittman said of Freeze. “They’re (ranked) 23, and we’re not. They’re a two-point conversion away from probably top 20.”

MISSISSIPPI CONNECTION

Freeze said he knows Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson, a relationship likely established while the coach was still at Ole Miss.

Jefferson played at North Panola High School in Sardis, Miss., prior to Arkansas. The junior quarterback is the only SEC quarterback with at least 15 passing touchdowns and at least five rushing scores this year.

“KJ, I know him well,” Freeze said. “From Sardis, Mississippi. He’s as much involved in the run game as he is the pass game, which is a challenge.”

SEARCHING FOR SEC SUCCESS

Liberty is 0-2 all-time against the SEC. Most recently, the Flames traveled to Oxford and fell 27-14 to Ole Miss on Nov. 6, 2021.

BLASTING BYU

Arkansas and Liberty both played BYU in recent weeks, and each squad put up its most dominant offensive performance of the season. The Flames took down BYU 41-14 and racked up 547 yards in front of the largest crowd in school history. Arkansas traveled to Provo on Oct. 15 and defeated the Cougars 52-35 behind 644 yards from scrimmage.

PAY DAY

Following the win over BYU, the Flames rewarded Freeze. Liberty extended his contract through the 2030 season. Freeze will reportedly earn over $5 million per season, which makes him the highest-paid Group of 5 coach.

___

Follow Ethan Westerman on Twitter: twitter.com/EthWestNWA

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss