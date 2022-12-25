Liberty Bowl week: Game prediction for Kansas Jayhawks vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tenn.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KLWN (1320 AM)

The line: Arkansas by 3

Over/Under: 56

Prediction

This game should be a high-scoring affair.

Kansas enters the bowl game averaging 7.01 yards per play, tied for fifth nationally. In comparison, the Arkansas defense ranks 123rd in opposing yards per play (6.43).

Still, that stat doesn’t show how depleted the Razorbacks’ defense will be. Arkansas reportedly had 23 players enter the transfer portal. Star linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders opted out of the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Between all the absences and Arkansas’ tendency to give up big-yardage plays, the Jayhawks’ offense should feast.

Similarly to KU, the Razorbacks have an impressive offense. They rank 26th in total yards per game (453.8). Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson doesn’t make a lot of mistakes (four interceptions), so he should move the ball with ease against a KU defense that struggles to stop the pass.

The biggest advantage Arkansas has is on special teams. There’s a reason why Kansas has two commitments from transfer portal kickers. KU ranked last in the Big 12 for field goal percentage (53.8)

The game should be relatively close, but between the player absences for Arkansas and what the bowl game means for KU, the Jayhawks should come out on top.

Prediction: Kansas 42, Arkansas 35