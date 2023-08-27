LIBERO Football Finance AG (FRA:TUF) surges 33%; private companies who own 45% shares profited along with insiders

Key Insights

LIBERO Football Finance's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 17% of the company

Insider ownership in LIBERO Football Finance is 32%

If you want to know who really controls LIBERO Football Finance AG (FRA:TUF), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 33% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but insiders who own 32% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of LIBERO Football Finance.

View our latest analysis for LIBERO Football Finance

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LIBERO Football Finance?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of LIBERO Football Finance, for yourself, below.

Story continues

LIBERO Football Finance is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Virtus Holding GmbH, with ownership of 6.6%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.6% and 4.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 3 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of LIBERO Football Finance

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in LIBERO Football Finance AG. Insiders own €46m worth of shares in the €144m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 23% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the LIBERO Football Finance stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with LIBERO Football Finance , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.