Liberia prisons: Where inmates are short of food, space and uniforms

·5 min read

When the food ran out for inmates at Liberia's main prison earlier this month it exposed the terrible conditions that have long existed in the country's jails.

The lack of supplies affected all of the country's 15 prisons, forcing two to stop taking any new inmates.

It was only after at least two days that a local philanthropist and a charity stepped in to make up for the shortfall, but the wider problems - overcrowding and a lack of funding - have not gone away.

At Monrovia Central Prison, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, about 1,400 people are crammed into a space that was initially built for less than 400.

The outside of the prison has been given a facelift and the shining light grey walls could mislead passers-by into thinking that things are equally bright inside.

The food crisis gave a group of convicts, who briefly met journalists during a ceremony to open a new visitors' hut, a rare opportunity to vent their frustration.

Now in his third year in prison, one man, convicted on rape charges, hissed repeatedly as he explained the frustration over the lack of food.

"The government feeds us one plate [of rice] every day; one time a day," he said.

As he spoke, over a dozen others nodded, the anger and frustration visible on their faces.

The man in charge of Monrovia Central Prison, Varney G Lake, admitted that the overcrowding alone amounted to a "human rights violation".

He also decried the poor infrastructure and the lack of well-maintained facilities in an interview with a local newspaper, FrontPage Africa.

When the food shortage struck, Upjit Singh Sachdeva, a well-known businessman living in Monrovia, who had already been providing some food from his resources, rushed to the city's prison with emergency rations to calm the anxiety.

Better known as "Jeety", he told the BBC that his assistance was "intended to help with the inmates' transformation process".

Besides, he said his religious beliefs mean that "when you have food, you share with others".

His latest gesture was followed by other interventions including one from advocacy group Prison Fellowship Liberia which delivered rice and oil.

But in the long run, the authorities cannot continue to rely on charity to sustain the prison service.

'All our prisons are obsolete'

The national director of prisons, Rev S Sainleseh Kwaidah, confirmed that the lack of proper food for prisoners was one of the many challenges he faces.

He blamed the shortfall on delays in the government releasing funds that should be supplied monthly.

For example, the money intended for food in September was only received after Christmas, he told the BBC.

As a result, prison superintendents had to "go on borrowing money here and there" to feed inmates.

One of the problems, Rev Kwaidah said, was that the only item in the national budget dealing with prisons was labelled "prison subsistence".

"[The] prison budget must include feeding, accommodation, medication, operation, maintenance, refurbishment for wear-and-tear.

"All the prisons we've got in this country now are obsolete, these include the Monrovia Central Prison; they need to be repaired," he added, the emotion clearly audible in his voice.

He also highlighted the lack of medical facilities and proper uniforms for both the inmates and warders.

The last batch of prisoner uniforms supplied by the UN was more than 10 years ago.

And there are no vehicles or fuel to escort prisoners.

"As I speak to you, we escort prisoners to many of our prisons on 'kek-keh' [motorised tricycles]," he said. These do not have doors, so are not ideal to transport convicts.

The vehicles the UN had left at the completion of its peacekeeping mission more than six years ago "have burned out and broken down".

Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean, who is responsible for the penal system, told the BBC that the government was aware of the scale of the problems because they had been highlighted in an official audit.

But he did not have a short-term fix.

"We trust that the legislature will allocate the required funds and resources to address them," he said.

Chance for rehabilitation

In 2011, the government drew up a 10-year plan to improve the facilities and Mr Dean said that though this "is being implemented… there are challenges" including the fact that the prison population has almost doubled.

Also, in a country where many people go hungry, there might not be much sympathy for inmates. However, the prison system is supposed to be for rehabilitation as well as punishment.

In some cases, prisoners are being used to help improve the infrastructure employing new skills that could help once they are freed.

Inmates at a ceremony with backs to the camera
Prisoners who helped build the new visitors' hut received tracksuits for the opening ceremony

A recent project at Monrovia Central Prison recruited inmates to build the visitors' hut inside the prison compound.

Dressed in dark blue track suits donated by the Unity Alliance Incorporated charity, they were allowed to assemble outside their cells to dedicate the hut.

The convicts told the BBC they wanted to send a signal that they should be given a second chance.

Jonathan, a 37-year-old convicted murderer who has been in the prison for eight years, said he was proud to have taken part in the renovation work.

He admitted he was "a kind of violent person outside, but I was worked on and my mind is now refined.

"I sat down, saw and regretted my action, I asked God first for forgiveness and tried talking to the people that I offended."

"And as God is answering, things are working in that direction."But when it comes to major changes in the prison system Jonathan, and others, may be waiting a long time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • EXPLAINER: How COVID tests, isolation will work at Olympics

    NEW YORK (AP) — Athletes and others headed to the Olympics face a multitude of COVID-19 testing hurdles as organizers seek to catch any infections early and keep the virus at bay. A positive test could mean athletes sitting out the Beijing Games — perhaps even if they’re no longer contagious. Olympic officials say they’ll be flexible and review the need for isolation on a case-by-case basis. It’s part of the complexities of staging a big event in the pandemic, because organizers want to ensure t

  • Elks sign all-star receivers Bowman, Arceneaux, three others

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed former all-star receivers Adarius Bowman and Emmanuel Arceneaux on Wednesday. The Elks also added veteran receiver Caleb Holley, defensive back Matt Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross. Bowman returns to the franchise after a five-year absence. The 36-year-old is a three-time all-star, earning the honour in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 while he was playing in Edmonton. Bowman helped Edmonton win the 2015 Grey Cup. His 2016 season was one of the best in team hist

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Collins, Young help streaking Hawks beat Celtics 108-92

    ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday night for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 points for Atlanta, and Danilo Gallinari had 14 on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. The Hawks shot 46.1%, compared to 34.9% for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds for Boston, which had won two straight and seven of 10. Jayson Tatum scored 20 points. The Celtics were coming off the

  • US bobsledder Williamson positive for virus, status unclear

    U.S. Olympic bobsledder Josh Williamson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not fly with his teammates to China on Thursday, though he remains hopeful of getting there in time for the Beijing Games. Williamson — expected to be part of the USA-1 four-man team in Beijing — tested positive Sunday and revealed his status Wednesday. He has spent the last few days at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic training site in Southern California, along with many o

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Troy Terry, Ducks putting together breakthrough season

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry is the epitome of the Anaheim Ducks' rebuilding efforts over the past four years. After slow progress that could often be characterized as one step forward and two steps back, Terry and the Ducks are putting together a breakthrough season. The right wing already has career highs in goals and points with the season just past the halfway point. Terry is sixth in the league with 24 goals and has 40 points in 41 games played. His performance has led to Terry's first

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Elks sign all-star receivers Bowman, Arceneaux, three others

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed former all-star receivers Adarius Bowman and Emmanuel Arceneaux on Wednesday. The Elks also added veteran receiver Caleb Holley, defensive back Matt Elam and defensive lineman Daniel Ross. Bowman returns to the franchise after a five-year absence. The 36-year-old is a three-time all-star, earning the honour in the 2014, 2015 and 2016 while he was playing in Edmonton. Bowman helped Edmonton win the 2015 Grey Cup. His 2016 season was one of the best in team hist

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • MLB drops arbitration cuts after union holds on free agents

    Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility. In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union's framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usuall

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran