Liberation Day in Guernsey marked with hampers of treats

Hampers of Guernsey goodies are being given to islanders who lived through the Occupation this Liberation Day.

There are 500 hampers of sweet and savoury treats for islanders aged 80 or over who stayed in Guernsey during the Occupation or who were evacuated.

The hampers are being filled by Collas Crill and Guernsey Dairy, and gifted by the government.

They need to be ordered before 30 April and will be given out on 9 May.

Each hamper will contain a Guernsey biscuit, buttermilk cake, Guernsey chocolate, tea, cheese, butter and milk.

'Most special residents'

Gareth Bell, Guernsey managing partner at Collas Crill, said his team were "looking forward to once again meeting some of the island's most special residents and hearing their tales of the Occupation and evacuation".

"We hope the recipients enjoy the hampers. Liberation Day is such an important day in Guernsey's calendar and we're proud to be a part of ensuring its place in history is highlighted."

The hampers will also contain a traditional ration card, which the government says it hopes "honours the sacrifices and challenges faced by the older generation during the Occupation".

Islanders who were living in Guernsey or evacuated during World War Two, are aged 80 and over, and living in private accommodation or with family are eligible for the hampers.

The government said there was a separate initiative for islanders in residential homes.

Follow BBC Guernsey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.