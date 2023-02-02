Liberals table bill delaying medically assisted dying expansion to March 2024

OTTAWA — The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024.

Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons this morning.

The Liberal government agreed to expand eligibility in its 2021 update to assisted dying law after senators amended the bill, arguing that excluding people with mental illness would violate their rights.

That law put a two-year clock on the expansion that is set to expire on March 17, giving the Liberals six weeks to pass the new legislation that would add another year to the delay.

Lametti said earlier that he is expecting agreement among other parties and senators to pass the bill in that short time frame.

Carolyn Bennett, the minister for mental health and addictions, is scheduled to join Lametti at a news conference on the subject today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2023.

The Canadian Press