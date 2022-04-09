Liberals need to keep promises, commitments in budget: Manitoba Indigenous leaders

·2 min read

Indigenous leaders in Manitoba say that while they are satisfied with the latest federal budget because of commitments made towards reconciliation and issues affecting Indigenous people, they also believe that the feds now need to ensure that they keep the promises and commitments they have made to Indigenous people and communities.

The 2022 federal budget was released in Ottawa on Thursday, and soon after it was unveiled the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), which represents 62 First Nations communities across the province, said in a media release that they were “applauding” the budget because of its “overall fiscal plan, as well as for its commitments to moving forward with reconciliation.”

The organization said they were pleased with areas of the budget because of commitments to housing, mental health and wellness, education, and climate change, all issues they said directly affect Indigenous people and communities across the country and here in Manitoba.

The organization also said they are pleased to see that the budget makes commitments towards reconciliation, and to addressing the ongoing legacy of residential schools.

“We are happy to see a budget commitment to reconciliation, specifically to address past harms and discrimination,” AMC Acting Grand Chief Eric Redhead said.

“Budget 2022 proposes to provide various funding to begin the difficult work of healing for First Nation citizens.”

But while AMC said they are in in favour of the financial plan overall, they also want to make sure that moving forward that promises made in the budget are kept.

“While we recognize and acknowledge the areas that the current federal government has committed funding to, the AMC will continue to review how Budget 2022 impacts First Nations in Manitoba.” Redhead said. “It is challenging to say what we will get here in Manitoba because of how the budget is laid out. These budget plans often say, ‘over three years’, ‘over five years.’

“A multi-year budget, generically identified for Indigenous or for First Nations is hard to decipher how it will benefit First Nations in Manitoba.

“If Trudeau’s government was sincere in advancing reconciliation, then they would support and show a desire for immediate change and make immediate needs-based investments immediately – and not spread out over years.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

