Liberals hang on to northern stronghold

The Liberal Party was able to hold on to its fortress in the northern part of the province, even gaining a seat, but it wasn't enough to help the party stave off the Progressive Conservatives from forming government.

According to CBC News's projections, the Liberals secured 10 of the predominantly francophone northern seats..

The party made gains in Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou, which switched to red after former PC cabinet minister Robert Gauvin resigned his seat, but it wasn't enough to help push the Liberals out of Opposition territory.

Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou

Liberal candidate Éric Mallet helped turn Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou red after voters went blue in 2018.

Mallet dominated the night with 6,130 votes compared to PC candidate Jean-Gérard Chiasson's 662 votes at 9 p.m. AT with 11 of 13 polls reporting.

Former deputy premier Gauvin quit the cabinet in February over the government's proposed hospital reforms that would have closed six emergency departments at night and opted to run for the Liberals in Shediac Bay-Dieppe instead, winning there.

Madawaska Les Lacs-Edmundston

CBC News projects Liberal candidate Francine Landry will be returning to the legislature with 86.7 per cent of the vote with13 of 15 polls reporting by 9 p.m. AT

Edmundston Madawaska Centre

Liberal incumbent Jean-Claude D'Amours had a strong showing in Edmundston Madawaska Centre with more than 4,992 votes by 9 p.m. AT.

Restigouche West

For a third time in a row, Liberal incumbent Gilles LePage will represent Restigouche West in the house, according to CBC's projections.

The former cabinet minister posted 76 per cent of the vote just after 9 p.m. AT, pulling far ahead of Green candidate, Charles Thériault with 16 of 21 polls reporting.

PC candidate Louis Bérubé, who was allowed to stay on the ballot, despite derogatory comments he posted online in reference to federal Bill C-16, which enacted protections for the transgender community, trailed in third.

Campbellton-Dalhousie

Liberal incumbent Guy Arsenault delivered another landslide in Campbellton-Dalhousie with 4,539 votes by 9 p.m. AT and with 10 of 11 polls reporting.

Restigouche Chaleur

Liberal incumbent Daniel Guitard is projected to hold on to his seat with 56 per cent of the vote and 17 of 19 polls reporting. Green candidate Marie Larivière is trailing in second.

Bathurst West-Beresford

Bathurst West-Beresford voters have once again voted Liberal, according to CBC's projections, this time voting in René Legacy after Liberal MLA Brian Kenny chose not to re-offer.

Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore

Liberal incumbent Denis Landry will once again represent Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isidore in the upcoming legislature, according to CBC's projections.

Caraquet

Liberal incumbent Isabelle Thériault secured the riding of Caraquet in a landslide, winning 72 per cent of the vote by 9 p.m. AT and with 16 of 17 polls reporting.

Tracadie-Sheila

Liberal incumbent Keith Chiasson will retain his Tracadie-Sheila seat, according to CBC's projections.

