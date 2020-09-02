Liberals campaign in Saint Stephen and Saint John today, Tories in Oromocto

FREDERICTON — Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers has a pair of announcements scheduled today on New Brunswick's campaign trail.

Vickers will be in Saint Stephen in the morning and will then travel to Saint John.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs has a campaign stop scheduled in Oromocto.

Green Leader David Coon has wrapped up a tour across northern New Brunswick and will make an announcement today on renewable energy in Fredericton.

On Tuesday, the Liberals promised to cut interest on student loans if elected, while the Tories vowed to protect the environment.

The People's Alliance said they would address the issue of food security if elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press