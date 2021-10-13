Liberal win confirmed in Brome-Missisquoi riding after Bloc Québécois concedes

Liberal candidate Pascale St-Onge is now officially the winner in the riding of Brome-Missisquoi, in the Eastern Townships. (Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada - image credit)

The Bloc Québécois has conceded Quebec's Brome-Missisquoi riding to the Liberal candidate, Pascale St-Onge, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

This put an end to the judicial recount, which began Tuesday morning.

The recount was requested by Bloc candidate Marilou Alarie. Alarie was leading by a small margin after election night, but the riding went to St-Onge after mail-in ballots were counted.

St-Onge won by 186 votes, three days after the election.

According to the Bloc, about 60 "irregularities" had initially been noted in certain ballot boxes. Alarie said, however, that opening the boxes did not reveal any problems.

Following that verification, the party did not feel the need to do any further verifications, she said.

"We are satisfied," she said.

Both parties were present for the count, said St-Onge.

"My understanding is that there are always little mistakes that creep into elections. It's normal that when it's tighter, we want to make sure that everything went correctly, and that is what has been observed today," she said.

"Every vote makes a difference"

After waiting for an outcome for nearly a month after the elections, St-Onge said she was delighted with her official victory.

She thanked her voters and vowed to work hard, representing her constituency, which is located about 90 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

As she was declared elected by Elections Canada on Sept. 23, St-Onge has already been able to participate in training for new MPs in Ottawa.

"Now my number one goal is to be operational and efficient as quickly as possible to provide services to the population," said St-Onge.

As for Alarie, she said she is proud of her campaign and she congratulated St-Onge on the victory.

"My first thoughts are obviously with my electoral team for results beyond our expectations. We had a great campaign under difficult circumstances." she said, noting she intends to stay involved with politics.

Though the Bloc Québécois, Conservatives and New Democrats have all managed to win past elections in the riding, it has largely voted Liberal.

St-Onge was preceded by former Liberal MP Lyne Bessette, who chose not to run this time around.